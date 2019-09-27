medindia

Oral Health Plays an Essential Role in Overall Health as We Grow Older

by Iswarya on  September 27, 2019 at 1:06 PM Dental News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Poor oral hygiene can lead to potential health complications in older adults. Therefore, health care professionals need to promote good oral hygiene among older patients, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.
Oral Health Plays an Essential Role in Overall Health as We Grow Older
Oral Health Plays an Essential Role in Overall Health as We Grow Older

Oral health is a critical component to overall health for all ages, but according to dental and medical experts from UConn Health, vigilance is especially critical for the elderly.

Show Full Article


"All health care professionals should work to promote good oral hygiene for their older patients," said Dr. Patrick Coll, professor of family medicine and medicine at the UConn School of Medicine and lead author of the review article. They "should consider an oral examination during an annual wellness visit, especially for those patients who are not receiving regular dental care."

The need is evident, say the authors. Data from the National Center for Health Statistics indicates that the prevalence of cavities is more than twice as high in older adults than younger adults. The prevalence of periodontitis -- a serious gum infection that damages the soft tissue and destroys the bone that supports your teeth -- also increases with age. As many as 64% of older adults in the U.S. have periodontitis.

Periodontitis is associated with a variety of medical conditions, including cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Patients with replacement heart valves and prosthetic joints should be particularly careful regarding their oral hygiene, according to the authors.

It is well recognized that manipulation of teeth and their support structures can result in bacteria present in the oral cavity being released into the bloodstream, which may lead to infections in parts of the body far removed from the oral cavity, they write.

"Even toothbrushing for those who have poor oral hygiene can cause bacteria to be released into the bloodstream, and these bacteria can potentially cause joint infections and heart valve infections," says Coll. Without good oral hygiene, the use of fluoride, and regular dental care, older adults are more prone to damage to the oral cavity and the extension of infection into surrounding tissues.

Tooth loss, for instance, can affect a person's ability to chew, which can lead to malnutrition. Chronic oral infection is a recognized risk factor for heart disease, and can also lead to the spread of infection to artificial joints and endocardial implants.

Researchers noted several populations of older adults who are at increased risk for oral health problems, including patients with diabetes, patients with dementia, and those in long-term care settings. Patients with dementia--particularly those with advanced dementia--may neglect their oral health and may be reluctant to see a dental hygienist.

And, many residents in nursing homes also do not receive adequate dental care, despite federal requirements for nursing homes to provide both routine and emergency dental care. Nursing home facilities, the experts say, should adopt risk assessment tools to identify patients at high risk for poor oral hygiene and educate staff on the importance of good oral hygiene and how to provide it.

The experts recommend that all older adults should have biannual dental cleaning performed by a hygienist and a biannual oral health assessment by their dentist.

"Your mouth is a mirror to your body," says Dr. Sree Raghavendra, co-author of the article and assistant professor in the Department of Craniofacial Sciences at the UConn School of Dental Medicine.

"This article is a prime example of true interprofessional collaboration that emphasizes the importance of the entire health care team coming together to take care of all of our patients and especially our geriatric population."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Does Oral Health Affect Your Heart?

Oral health has been noted as the key factor before and after experiencing heart diseases. Maintaining good oral health can help prevent risks of heart diseases.

Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene

Good dental hygiene boosts overall physical health, makes teeth strong and everlasting and gives you that beautiful, confident smile.

World Oral Health Day - "Say Ahh! Think Mouth, Think Health"

On March 20, dentists from across the world will be celebrating World Oral Health Day, aimed at creating awareness on oral disease and the significance of oral hygiene.

Probiotics (Good Bacteria) for Your Oral Health

Probiotics are friendly bacteria or living microorganisms that can possess oral health benefits by fighting gum disease, plaque and halitosis.

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Benefits of Coconut Oil Pulling

Oil pulling is a type of oral therapy that cleanses the oral cavity by expelling toxins. This is an ancient remedy for many oral problems.

Child Dental Health

Initiating dental care at an early age can prevent tooth decay in children and also helps maintain overall oral health throughout life.

Dental Check-Up

It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic checkups.

Dry Mouth

Dry mouth may be caused by dehydration and many other health conditions. Learn how to treat dry mouth and maintain oral health.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Medications can affect oral health. Some drug-induced adverse effects are tooth decay, and swelling of gums. The dentist must diagnose and treat the conditions on a case-by-case basis.

More News on:

AIDS/HIVAnal WartsDental Check-UpChild Dental HealthHealth Insurance - IndiaDry MouthBenefits of Coconut Oil PullingSide Effects of Drugs that Affect your Teeth and Gums

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Peptic Ulcer

Scientists Uncover Mechanism of Healing an Injured Heart

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive