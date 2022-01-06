About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Oral Cancer in India Mainly Caused by Tobacco, Say Experts

by Colleen Fleiss on June 1, 2022 at 11:56 PM
Oral Cancer in India Mainly Caused by Tobacco, Say Experts

In India, the most common cancer is oral cancer caused by a smokeless form of tobacco, said Dr. Abhishek Shankar, Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, AIIMS Patna.

Dr. Shankar told IANS that In India, out of total tobacco use, cigarettes contribute 5% whereas 10% by bidi and up to 85% is by smokeless tobacco.

Oral Cancer

Oral Cancer


Oral cancer is a cancer that develops in any part of the mouth. It is more common in men over 40.
"Our efforts are more directed towards cigarettes and still lacking attention over other 95% which are still unorganized and affecting maximum to human health," he said, adding that tobacco cessation is an important tool to prevent a large number of oral cancer cases in India and can also help to improve the survival in patients with cancer.

The World Health Organization data says that tobacco kills more than 8 million people. More than 7 million of those deaths result from direct tobacco use, while around 1.2 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke.
Quiz on Oral Cancer

Quiz on Oral Cancer


Oral cancer refers to abnormal growth of cells that are malignant in nature in the oral cavity. Test your knowledge on oral cancer by taking this quiz.
World No Tobacco Day

Noted epidemiologist Chandrakant Lahariya pointed out that children and non-tobacco users too visit the Point Of Sale and are at risk of getting addicted.

"Every life is precious, and we are losing 1.3 million Indians every year to tobacco-related diseases. Apart from cancer, tobacco is also a major cause of a wide range of chronic and life-threatening conditions like lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and strokes, to name a few," he said at a program on World No Tobacco Day.

"People who consume tobacco in several forms -- smoking cigarettes or bidis, chewing gutka or khaini, areca nut (betel quid), or drinking alcohol -- are more likely to acquire cancers like these." "These malignancies can affect any mouth area, including the lips, gums, tongue, cheeks, mouth floor, and mouth roof. If detected early, oral and mouth cancers can be efficiently treated," said Delhi based oncologist Dr. Arun Kumar Giri.

Source: IANS
