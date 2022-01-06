Oral Cancer in India Mainly Caused by Tobacco, Say Experts

In India, the most common cancer is oral cancer caused by a smokeless form of tobacco, said Dr. Abhishek Shankar, Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, AIIMS Patna.
Dr. Shankar told IANS that In India, out of total tobacco use, cigarettes contribute 5% whereas 10% by bidi and up to 85% is by smokeless tobacco.
"Our efforts are more directed towards cigarettes and still lacking attention over other 95% which are still unorganized and affecting maximum to human health," he said, adding that tobacco cessation is an important tool to prevent a large number of oral cancer cases in India and can also help to improve the survival in patients with cancer.
World No Tobacco DayNoted epidemiologist Chandrakant Lahariya pointed out that children and non-tobacco users too visit the Point Of Sale and are at risk of getting addicted.
"Every life is precious, and we are losing 1.3 million Indians every year to tobacco-related diseases. Apart from cancer, tobacco is also a major cause of a wide range of chronic and life-threatening conditions like lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and strokes, to name a few," he said at a program on World No Tobacco Day.
"People who consume tobacco in several forms -- smoking cigarettes or bidis, chewing gutka or khaini, areca nut (betel quid), or drinking alcohol -- are more likely to acquire cancers like these." "These malignancies can affect any mouth area, including the lips, gums, tongue, cheeks, mouth floor, and mouth roof. If detected early, oral and mouth cancers can be efficiently treated," said Delhi based oncologist Dr. Arun Kumar Giri.
Source: IANS