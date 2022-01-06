Oral Cancer in India Mainly Caused by Tobacco, Say Experts

Advertisement

World No Tobacco Day

The World Health Organization data says that tobacco kills more than 8 million people. More than 7 million of those deaths result from direct tobacco use, while around 1.2 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke.Noted epidemiologist Chandrakant Lahariya pointed out that children and non-tobacco users too visit the Point Of Sale and are at risk of getting addicted."Every life is precious, and we are losing 1.3 million Indians every year to tobacco-related diseases. Apart from cancer, tobacco is also a major cause of a wide range of chronic and life-threatening conditions like lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and strokes, to name a few," he said at a program on World No Tobacco Day."People who consume tobacco in several forms -- smoking cigarettes or bidis, chewing gutka or khaini, areca nut (betel quid), or drinking alcohol -- are more likely to acquire cancers like these." "These malignancies can affect any mouth area, including the lips, gums, tongue, cheeks, mouth floor, and mouth roof. If detected early, oral and mouth cancers can be efficiently treated," said Delhi based oncologist Dr. Arun Kumar Giri.Source: IANS