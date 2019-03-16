medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Oral Bacteria May Up Pancreatic Cancer Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 16, 2019 at 11:12 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Oral bacteria may trigger the risk of pancreatic cancer, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Gut.

The presence of oral bacteria in cystic pancreatic tumors is associated with the severity of the tumor, a new study suggests.
Oral Bacteria May Up Pancreatic Cancer Risk
Oral Bacteria May Up Pancreatic Cancer Risk

According to the researcher, the results can help to reappraise the role of bacteria in the development of pancreatic cysts. If further studies show that the bacteria actually affects the pathological process, it could lead to new therapeutic strategies using antibacterial agents.

"We were surprised to find oral bacteria in the pancreas, but it wasn't totally unexpected. The bacteria we identified has already been shown in an earlier, smaller study to be higher in the saliva of patients with pancreatic cancer," said co-author Margaret Sallberg Chen from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

Not all pancreatic tumors are cancerous. For instance, there are so-called cystic pancreatic tumors (pancreatic cysts), many of which are benign. A few can, however, become cancerous, the researcher said.

"We find most bacteria at the stage where the cysts are starting to show signs of cancer," Chen said.

"What we hope is that this can be used as a biomarker for the early identification of the cancerous cysts that need to be surgically removed to cure cancer..." she added.

For the study, the team examined the presence of bacterial DNA in fluid from pancreatic cysts in 105 patients and compared the type and severity of the tumors.

The results showed that the fluid from the cysts with high-grade dysplasia and cancer contained much more bacterial DNA than that from benign cysts.

To identify the bacteria, the researchers sequenced the DNA of 35 of the samples that had high amounts of bacterial DNA.

They found large variations in the bacterial composition between different individuals, but also a greater presence of certain oral bacteria in fluid and tissue from cysts with high-grade dysplasia and cancer.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Oral Bacteria Trigger Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Suffering from inflammatory bowel disease? The bacteria residing in your mouth may be responsible as it activates immune cells to fuel inflammation in the gut.

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

New Blood Test Can Quickly Detect Pancreatic Cancer

A new blood test has been developed by researchers that can detect pancreatic cancer in less than an hour, finds study.

Tongue Microbiome Could Help Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

Tongue coat microbiome is altered in pancreatic cancer patients. The change in the degree of colonization of bacteria could help in developing rapid diagnostic methods for early detection of pancreatic cancer.

Dental Check-Up

It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic check–ups.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

Periodontitis

Periodontitis or pyorrhea is infection and inflammation of ligament tissues that surround and support the teeth. Periodontitis causes loss of alveolar bones leading to loosening and loss of teeth.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Pancreatic Cancer Shigellosis Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pancreatitis MRSA - The Super Bug Periodontitis Dental Check-Up 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Ivy Gourd

Figure Foods

Wrinkles
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive