Optogenetics & AI Target Parkinson's Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 28 2025 11:23 PM

A first-ever AI and optogenetics framework links early diagnosis, treatment testing, and mechanism study in Parkinson’s.

Parkinson's disease, known to affect figures such as Muhammad Ali and Michael J. Fox, is characterized by symptoms including tremors, muscle rigidity, slowed movements, and balance difficulties. Early detection remains difficult with current diagnostic approaches, and treatments that act on brain signaling pathways have delivered only modest benefits.
The Path to Personalized Parkinson's Treatment

A team of researchers in Korea has recently showcased the promise of merging artificial intelligence with optogenetics to achieve more accurate diagnosis and therapeutic monitoring of Parkinson’s in mouse models. They also suggest this method could pave the way for highly personalized treatments in the future.

KAIST (President Kwang Hyung Lee) announced that a collaborative research team—comprising Professor Won Do Heo's team from the Department of Biological Sciences, Professor Daesoo Kim's team from the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, and Director Chang-Jun Lee's team from the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) Center for Cognition and Sociality—achieved a preclinical research breakthrough by combining AI analysis with optogenetics. Their work simultaneously demonstrated the possibility of early and precise diagnosis and treatment in an animal model of Parkinson's disease.

The research team created a Parkinson's disease mouse model with two stages of severity. These were male mice with alpha-synuclein protein abnormalities, a standard model used to simulate human Parkinson's disease for diagnostic and therapeutic research.

In collaboration with Professor Kim's team at KAIST, they introduced AI-based 3D pose estimation for behavioral analysis. The team analyzed over 340 behavioral features—such as gait, limb movements, and tremors—from the Parkinson's mice and condensed them into a single metric: the AI-predicted Parkinson's disease score (APS).

Stride, Tremors, and Asymmetry: AI Pinpoints Key Early Diagnostic Markers

The analysis showed that the APS exhibited a significant difference from the control group as early as two weeks after the disease was induced. It also proved more sensitive in assessing the disease's severity than traditional motor function tests. The study identified key diagnostic features, including changes in stride, asymmetrical limb movements, and chest tremors. The top 20 behavioral features included hand/foot asymmetry, changes in stride and posture, and an increase in high-frequency chest movement.

To confirm that these behavioral indicators were not just general motor decline but specific to Parkinson's, the team applied the same analysis to a mouse model of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in collaboration with Director Lee's team at IBS. Since both Parkinson's and ALS cause motor function problems, if the APS simply reflected poor motor skills, a high score should have appeared in both diseases.

However, the analysis of the ALS animal model showed that despite a decline in motor function, the mice did not exhibit the high APS seen in the Parkinson's model. Instead, their scores remained low, and their behavioral changes were distinctly different. This demonstrates that APS is directly related to specific, characteristic changes that only appear in Parkinson's disease. For treatment, the research team used optoRET, an optogenetics technology that precisely controls neurotrophic signals with light. This technique proved effective in the animal model, leading to smoother gait and limb movements and a reduction in tremors.

Specifically, a regimen of shining light on alternate days was found to be the most effective, and it also showed a tendency to protect dopamine-producing neurons in the brain.

Professor Won Do Heo of KAIST stated, "This is the first time in the world that a preclinical framework has been implemented that connects early diagnosis, treatment evaluation, and mechanism verification of Parkinson's disease by combining AI-based behavioral analysis with optogenetics." He added, "This lays a crucial foundation for future personalized medicine and customized treatments for patients."

