Optimal Window for Stroke Rehabilitation

Optimal timing and intensity for arm and hand rehabilitation have been revealed by a first stroke study "Critical Period After Stroke Study (CPASS): A Phase II Clinical Trial Testing an Optimal Time for Motor Recovery After Stroke in Humans", at the Georgetown University Medical Center and MedStar National Rehabilitation Network (NRH), published in PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).
United States face 750,000 new strokes annually with almost two-thirds of people not recovering completely in their daily functions.
The present study enrolled 72 stroke participants from the Washington, D.C. area, within three weeks after their stroke. They were randomly assigned to receive 20 extra hours of activity-focused motor skills therapy apart from their regular therapies.
Stroke rehabilitation
It was found that the intensive rehabilitation is most effective after 60 to 90 days of a stroke. Moreover it was also found that although this intensive rehabilitation at less than 30 days after a stroke provided some benefit, no significant benefits were noted after six months or more.
"Our results suggest that more intensive motor rehabilitation should be provided to stroke patients at 60 to 90 days after stroke onset. It is well known that a young developing brain shows great plasticity, compared to other times in life. Our results show that there may be a similar period of heightened plasticity for stroke patients at a specific time after their stroke," says Elissa Newport, Ph.D., director of the Center for Brain Plasticity and Recovery at Georgetown University Medical Center and corresponding author of the study.
Source: Medindia