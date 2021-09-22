Optimal Window for Stroke Rehabilitation

Optimal timing and intensity for arm and hand rehabilitation have been revealed by a first stroke study "Critical Period After Stroke Study (CPASS): A Phase II Clinical Trial Testing an Optimal Time for Motor Recovery After Stroke in Humans", at the Georgetown University Medical Center and MedStar National Rehabilitation Network (NRH), published in PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).



United States face 750,000 new strokes annually with almost two-thirds of people not recovering completely in their daily functions.

‘Optimal timing and intensity for arm and hand rehabilitation have been revealed by a first stroke study that states the most efficacy of the treatment after 60 to 90 days of a stroke. ’