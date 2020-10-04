Optical Imaging Technology may Aid Doctors Treat Cancer and Brain Diseases better

The Purdue technology uses contrast in the absorption of light and fluorescent agents that are introduced into the body to find tumors and/or blood vessels within the tissue. The same technology can be used to study neuron activation in the brain, which can help doctors detect diseases such as Parkinson's.
‘New optical imaging technology aims to provide more detailed knowledge about tumors for surgeons and neuron activity in the brain, both of which can improve outcomes for patients.
’
Bentz said the Purdue technology overcomes one of the major challenges with fluorescence imaging - the light becomes highly scattered, and that limits the information that a surgeon receives.
"Our technology aims to provide more detailed information about tumors for surgeons and neuron activity in the brain, both of which can improve outcomes for patients," Bentz said.
The innovators are working with the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization to patent the technology.
Source: Eurekalert