Opioids Use Risk Could be Tied to Low Self Confidence: Study

by Rishika Gupta on  October 4, 2018 at 7:17 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
People with low self-confidence could be at an increased risk of opioid use, finds a new study. The results of study are published in the journal of Drug Issues.
The research team, which included Binghamton University graduate student Damla Aksen, surveyed 1,000-plus adults about five life stressors, self-esteem, and indications of opioid use. Examining the data, they found that poor self-esteem was associated with high opioid use and that poor self-esteem was a significant mediator between each life stressor (health, family, romance) and increased risk for opioid use.

"Although we cannot make conclusions about underlying physiology from our present study, past research indicates that individuals who experience social rejection are at increased risk for low self-esteem and depression, with reduced serotonin and dopamine functioning in their brains," said Aksen. "Because opioids increase the effects of dopamine and serotonin in the brain, consuming them provides a rapid and powerful change in the neurochemistry underlying depression and the low self-esteem that it often includes. In other words, opioids may serve as self-medication in response to social stressors and its cascade of negative consequences."

Because health, family or romance stressors appear to be associated with an increased risk for opioid abuse, individuals who use opioids could seek services and programs that help them learn how to cope with these particular stressors, said Aksen. They could also seek counselors and services that guide them to manage stress and improve their self-esteem with other research-documented coping strategies, such as exercise, social support, and altruism.

She also noted that professionals working with individuals who use opioids could also be mindful of the risk factors that contribute to opioid abuse and educate these individuals about the life stressors that contribute to vulnerability for opioid abuse.

"It may be that one-size-does-not-fit-all when it comes to the particular life stressors that increase an individual's risk for opioid abuse," said Aksen.

The present sample included mostly individuals with a White ethnic identity and high incomes, so future research should examine these patterns with more diverse samples, wrote the researchers.

Source: Eurekalert

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Canadian Clinical Guideline for Physicians Tapers Down Opioids Use

Canadian Clinical Guideline for Physicians Tapers Down Opioids Use

A new guideline for clinical care that focuses on harm reduction.

Opioids Use Prior to Knee Surgery Could Lead to Complications

Opioids Use Prior to Knee Surgery Could Lead to Complications

Patients who are dependent on opioids (narcotic pain relievers) for pain management before knee replacement surgery have much more difficulty recovering.

Fresh Insights into the Brain's Response to Opioids

Fresh Insights into the Brain's Response to Opioids

Novel tool that gives deeper insights into the brain's response to opioids has been developed.

Synthetic Opioids may Replace the Addictive Opioids Real Soon

Synthetic Opioids may Replace the Addictive Opioids Real Soon

Opioid addiction can be brought to an end with the help of the synthetic opioids by extracting a novel gene from the opium poppy, finds a new study.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

