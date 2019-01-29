medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Opioid Prescriptions Related to Poor Labor Force Participation

by Ramya Rachamanti on  January 29, 2019 at 1:25 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Prescription opioids could affect labor force participation negatively and unemployment throughout the nation, according to findings in a new study co-authored by economists at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and published in The Journal of Human Resources.
Opioid Prescriptions Related to Poor Labor Force Participation
Opioid Prescriptions Related to Poor Labor Force Participation

The study, which looked at county-level data from across the US, found that a 10 percent increase in opioid prescriptions per capita led to a 0.6 percentage point drop in labor force participation rates and a 0.1 percentage point increase in county unemployment rates.

The study, measuring causal effects of opioids on the labor force, is the first of its kind to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, said Matt Harris, assistant professor in UT's Boyd Center for Business and Economic research and co-author of the study.

"The effects are really large," said Harris. "Prescription opioids may explain up to half of the decline in labor force participation since 2000."

Harris co-authored the paper, "Prescription Opioids and Labor Market Pains," with UT's Larry Kessler, Matt Murray, and Beth Glenn, now a postdoctoral scholar at Tulane University. The researchers were prompted to investigate a link between labor markets and opioid usage after employers began asking why no one was applying for job openings.

"We found that opioids have this strong adverse effect on labor force participation but only a marginally significant effect on the unemployment rate, which leads us to believe that opioids are leading individuals to exit the labor force entirely," said Kessler.

Tennessee is among the states with the highest number of heavy opioid-prescribing practitioners. On average, providers in Tennessee write 1.4 opioid prescriptions per person per year. At the average dosage per prescription, this rate is equivalent to prescribing 80 opioid doses to every man, woman, and child in Tennessee each year.

The researchers emphasize that addressing the opioid epidemic is going to require considerable funding and an increased focus on treatment therapy. In addition to quelling the adverse health effects of the epidemic, they said, there are considerable economic gains to be attained from addressing the core issue of addiction.

"The results suggest that in Tennessee, you could effectively boost income among residents by $800 million per year if you reduce opioid usage 10 percent," said Harris.

Other key findings include:

* The detrimental effect of prescription opioids on labor markets holds true for both rural and nonrural counties.

* Prescription opioids have the strongest adverse effects in counties with higher labor force participation rates and lower unemployment rates, perhaps suggesting that opioid-related damage has already been done in areas with low labor force participation.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

Braxton Hicks Contractions

Braxton Hicks contractions, also called as prodromal labor or false labor pains are sporadic, unpredictable uterine contractions that mostly occur in late second trimester and in third trimester.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor

Childbirth is one of the most marvelous and memorable segment in a woman's life that calls for celebration. Knowledge about labor and delivery can ease unnecessary fear, ensuring a unique experience.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Pregnancy Exercises and Massages

Nutritious food, rest, exercise and massage are vital for expectant women.

Remedies to Treat Diabetes Naturally

An Article about the natural remedies available at home to treat diabetes effectively and efficiently.

More News on:

Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor Cannabis Drug Abuse Pregnancy Exercises and Massages Drug Detox Remedies to Treat Diabetes Naturally Braxton Hicks Contractions Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

What's New on Medindia

Calcium Rich Foods

Reasons to Choose Herbal Tea over Black Tea

Health Benefits of Ridge Gourd
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive