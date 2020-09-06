Opioid Prescriptions Post-child Birth Up Risk of Overdose

According to Sarah Osmundson, MD, MS, assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at VUMC and lead investigator for the study, increasing the number of postpartum opioid prescriptions also increased a woman's risk for experiencing a serious opioid-related event, including opioid-related death, persistent use and a diagnosis of opioid use disorder."This work highlights serious risks associated with opioid prescribing after childbirth, especially among women who receive multiple prescriptions," said Osmundson. "Routine prescribing after vaginal birth is still common, and it is alarming to know that this may put women at risk of long-term problems with opioids for a procedure (vaginal birth) where opioids have dubious benefit.""While prior studies have looked at persistent opioid use after surgery, including C-sections, little attention has been paid to serious opioid-related events following vaginal childbirth, leaving physicians with limited information about the associated risks," added Carlos G. Grijalva, MD, MPH, associate professor of Health Policy and senior investigator for the study."Current clinical guidelines do not provide clear recommendations for opioid prescribing after childbirth, so this work can help inform practice."Because the rate of women who receive opioids after vaginal delivery is high in Tennessee and other states, the researchers recommend implementing rational opioid prescribing guidelines to reduce risk and improve outcomes for women in the postpartum period.Source: Eurekalert