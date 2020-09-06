by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 9, 2020 at 5:49 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Opioid Prescriptions Post-child Birth Up Risk of Overdose
Opioid usage after childbirth could lead to persistent opioid use disorder or serious opioid-related events, overdose, in their first year postpartum, irrespective of whether the woman had a vaginal delivery or a cesarean section, according to a new study by Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers.

The study, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, followed more than 160,000 pregnant women ages 18-44 enrolled in TennCare who had no history of opioid prescriptions or opioid use disorder within 180 days before their delivery.

Alarmingly, more than half of the women who delivered vaginally and 91% of women who delivered via C-section filled at least one opioid prescription following childbirth. More than 10% of vaginal births and 24% of C-sections also involved filling a second opioid prescription in the postpartum period.


According to Sarah Osmundson, MD, MS, assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at VUMC and lead investigator for the study, increasing the number of postpartum opioid prescriptions also increased a woman's risk for experiencing a serious opioid-related event, including opioid-related death, persistent use and a diagnosis of opioid use disorder.

"This work highlights serious risks associated with opioid prescribing after childbirth, especially among women who receive multiple prescriptions," said Osmundson. "Routine prescribing after vaginal birth is still common, and it is alarming to know that this may put women at risk of long-term problems with opioids for a procedure (vaginal birth) where opioids have dubious benefit."

"While prior studies have looked at persistent opioid use after surgery, including C-sections, little attention has been paid to serious opioid-related events following vaginal childbirth, leaving physicians with limited information about the associated risks," added Carlos G. Grijalva, MD, MPH, associate professor of Health Policy and senior investigator for the study.

"Current clinical guidelines do not provide clear recommendations for opioid prescribing after childbirth, so this work can help inform practice."

Because the rate of women who receive opioids after vaginal delivery is high in Tennessee and other states, the researchers recommend implementing rational opioid prescribing guidelines to reduce risk and improve outcomes for women in the postpartum period.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.
READ MORE
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
READ MORE
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
READ MORE
Drug Detox
Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.
READ MORE
Painkiller Addiction
Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

CannabisDrug AbuseDrug DetoxPainkiller AddictionPrescription Drug Abuse