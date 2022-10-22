About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Opioid Prescribing After Surgery Remains the Same for Seniors

by Colleen Fleiss on October 22, 2022 at 10:31 PM
Font : A-A+

Opioid Prescribing After Surgery Remains the Same for Seniors

There were no changes in the number of seniors who got opioids after surgery, but the doses they were prescribed were less than before.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse


Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.
Advertisement


"While it's good news that the doses in opioid prescriptions are being reduced, the fact that the actual number of opioid prescriptions filled has remained the same shows there is still an opportunity for improvement," said Naheed Jivraj, MBBS, MS, FRCPC, lead author of the study and a critical care medicine fellow at the University of Toronto, Ontario. "That's particularly true for procedures associated with low postoperative pain that can be effectively controlled with non-opioid medications such as acetaminophen and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)."

Long-term Opioid Use in Seniors Post Surgery

To assess trends in filling pain prescriptions in the week after surgery, the researchers studied the records of 278,366 patients representing all adults in Ontario older than 65 who had one of 14 surgical procedures between 2013 and 2019. The surgical procedures in the study included: thyroid removal, appendix removal, hernia repair, laparoscopic or open removal of the gallbladder, removal of the prostate, open-heart surgery, laparoscopic or open colon removal, laparoscopic vaginal or abdominal hysterectomy, removal of the breast, hip replacement and knee replacement.

They identified an increase in patients filling non-opioid prescriptions (e.g., acetaminophen or NSAID) from 9% in 2013 to 28% in 2019. They found most patients also continued to receive a prescription that contained an opioid — 76% in 2013 and 75% in 2019. However, the dose of the opioid prescriptions decreased, from an average of 317 MME (morphine milligram equivalent) in 2013 to an average of 260 MME in 2019.
Why Do Opioids Cause Gastrointestinal Problems?

Why Do Opioids Cause Gastrointestinal Problems?


Opioids like morphine cause gastric inflammation, and how the condition can be reversed through treatment with proton pump inhibitor drugs have been uncovered.
Advertisement

Most patients undergoing procedures such as removal of the appendix or thyroid can get pain relief from acetaminophen or an NSAID; however, few patients who had these procedures filled prescriptions for those non-opioid alternatives, researchers noted.

"Our study highlights how pain management practices are changing after surgery," said Dr. Jivraj.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Painkillers

Quiz on Painkillers


The analgesics you are taking may cause debilitating side effects. Take this quiz on painkillers, know your NSAIDs and opioids.
Advertisement

Foods That Fight Pain

Foods That Fight Pain


Right from nature's basket, here are the super foods that claim to combat pain, within minutes!
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
How Rising Alcohol Consumption in India Affects Health and Creates Disparity
How Rising Alcohol Consumption in India Affects Health and Creates Disparity
Healthy Diwali 2022: Savor Mindful yet Heart-content Delicacies
Healthy Diwali 2022: Savor Mindful yet Heart-content Delicacies
Know More about Jarlsberg Cheese
Know More about Jarlsberg Cheese
View all
Recommended Reading
CannabisCannabis
Drug AbuseDrug Abuse
Drug DetoxDrug Detox
Painkiller AddictionPainkiller Addiction
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cannabis Drug Abuse Drug Detox Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Find a Hospital Hearing Loss Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug Side Effects Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE

×

Opioid Prescribing After Surgery Remains the Same for Seniors Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests