Opioid Overdose May Cause Out-Of-Hospital Cardiac Arrests

says Cameron Dezfulian, M.D., FAHA, lead author and vice-chair of the scientific statement writing group.The opioid-associated cardiac arrest differs from other cardiac arrests in the way the body functions are affected thereby guiding treatment options.This allows for further research that helps in understanding and appropriately treating these opioid-associated cardiac arrests and their complications.The first emergencythat rapidly and effectively reverses the respiratory depression or hypoventilation caused by opioids. Along with this, traditional CPR including airway and rescue breathing support can also be effective.Yet people who experience opioid-associated out-of-hospital cardiac arrest are more likely to be alone at home or in a private setting -- away from someone who would witness the early signs of cardiac arrest and act.However, many who become the victim of overdose are found alone at home or in a private setting away from someone. Also, evidence of underreporting is present due to the stigma associated with opioid poisoning and the potential for criminal charges to others in possession of opioids.As opioids tend to remain in the body for several days, predicting the outcomes is critical. Thus delaying decisions about the cessation of life-saving efforts till the medications have cleared from the patient's system, i.e.,is recommended.Educating everyone regarding opioid overdose and opioid-associated out-of-hospital cardiac arrest plays a critical component in the fight against it.says Dezfulian.Source: Medindia