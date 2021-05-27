Opioid Crisis – A Complex Epidemic

"What's happening now is we're more than a year into a pandemic. Mental health has deteriorated for the entire population, which means we'll see a surge in opiate overdoses." said Cuadros, UC assistant professor and co-author.
This strong association between mental health and opioids overdose emphasizes on preventive mental health measures of vulnerable population
than routine treatments like naloxone and other lifesaving remedies for substance abuse.
Even this finding helps health policymakers and clinicians to identify factors making opioid overuse as complex epidemic associated with an increased risk death due to substance use disorder in individual and community-level.
Source: Eurekalert