by Jayashree on  May 27, 2021 at 8:22 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Opioid Crisis – A Complex Epidemic
Opioid overdose deaths occurring among adults between the ages of 25 and 44 are twice the death from COVID-19 is explained in a study by the University of Cincinnati published in journal Plos one that identifies at-risk populations and 25 geographic hot spots using data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study also correlates fatal overdoses and mental and physical distress using surveys of physically and mentally unhealthy days during these pandemic days, which increases the relative risk of dying from a drug overdose by as much as 39% and discovers increasing risk in black males aged 30 to 34 years.

"What's happening now is we're more than a year into a pandemic. Mental health has deteriorated for the entire population, which means we'll see a surge in opiate overdoses." said Cuadros, UC assistant professor and co-author.


This strong association between mental health and opioids overdose emphasizes on preventive mental health measures of vulnerable population than routine treatments like naloxone and other lifesaving remedies for substance abuse.

Even this finding helps health policymakers and clinicians to identify factors making opioid overuse as complex epidemic associated with an increased risk death due to substance use disorder in individual and community-level.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Painkiller Addiction
Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.
READ MORE
Opioid Addiction Treatment is on the Rise
Study has stressed the critical need to improve buprenorphine treatment services, especially for the youngest with opioid use disorder.
READ MORE
New Vaccine to Prevent Opioid Addiction
Researchers aim to develop an adjuvant opioid use disorder vaccine. An adjuvant molecule boosts the immune system's response to vaccines, a critical component for the effectiveness of anti-addiction vaccines.
READ MORE
Addiction Relapse: New Findings
People in treatment for opioid addiction are more likely to relapse when they become more tolerant of risks, stated new study.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
READ MORE
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
READ MORE
Drug Detox
Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.
READ MORE
Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

CannabisDrug AbuseAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Drug DetoxPainkiller AddictionAcute Coronary SyndromePrescription Drug Abuse