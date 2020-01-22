Opioid Addiction Treatment is on the Rise

Font : A- A+



In all the age groups treatment with the FDA-approved medication for opioid addiction is increasing, revealed an analysis of national data on buprenorphine use. In young (age 15-24 years), the use of the medication is decreasing. The findings were published in JAMA.

Opioid Addiction Treatment is on the Rise



"While it's encouraging to see an overall increase in prescription rates for buprenorphine, the data suggest that the youngest group is having difficulty accessing this potentially lifesaving treatment," says the study's leader Mark Olfson, MD, MPH, the Elizabeth K. Dollard Professor of Psychiatry, Medicine, and Law at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. The study is the first to evaluate national trends in buprenorphine treatment.



‘Over the study period, annual rates of buprenorphine use more than doubled from 1.97 per 1,000 people in 2009 to 4.43 per 1,000 people in 2018.’ Show Full Article





"These findings for young people are particularly worrisome, given that their decrease in buprenorphine treatment occurred during a period when there was an increase in opioid-related overdose deaths for this age group," says Olfson.



The researchers note that although overall rates of buprenorphine use are on the rise, they are still lower than national estimates of those with opioid use disorder (including prescription opioids and heroin).



"Our results highlight the critical need to improve buprenorphine treatment services, especially for the youngest with opioid use disorder," says Olfson.



Source: Eurekalert While increases in buprenorphine use varied among different age groups, medication use decreased by around 20% in the youngest group, from 1.76 to 1.40 per 1,000 people. Compared with older peers, treatment duration and prescription strength were also lower for this age group."These findings for young people are particularly worrisome, given that their decrease in buprenorphine treatment occurred during a period when there was an increase in opioid-related overdose deaths for this age group," says Olfson.The researchers note that although overall rates of buprenorphine use are on the rise, they are still lower than national estimates of those with opioid use disorder (including prescription opioids and heroin)."Our results highlight the critical need to improve buprenorphine treatment services, especially for the youngest with opioid use disorder," says Olfson.Source: Eurekalert "While it's encouraging to see an overall increase in prescription rates for buprenorphine, the data suggest that the youngest group is having difficulty accessing this potentially lifesaving treatment," says the study's leader Mark Olfson, MD, MPH, the Elizabeth K. Dollard Professor of Psychiatry, Medicine, and Law at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. The study is the first to evaluate national trends in buprenorphine treatment.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.