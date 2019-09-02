medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medico Legal News

Only 81% of Cardiac Arrest Patients Were Given CPR In Dialysis Units: Study

by Rishika Gupta on  February 9, 2019 at 11:10 AM Medico Legal News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
When kidney failure patients experienced cardiac arrest at outpatient dialysis facilities, CPR initiated by dialysis staff was associated with a better chance of survival but was only performed in 81% of cardiac arrest events.
Dialysis staff were more likely to initiate CPR within larger dialysis clinics, for male patients, and when cardiac arrests were witnessed.
The Dialysis staff gave only 81 percent of patients who had a cardiac arrest in the outpatient dialysis unit a CPR, finds a new study. It was found that the Dialysis staff were more likely to initiate CPR within larger dialysis clinics, for male patients, and when cardiac arrests were witnessed.
Only 81% of Cardiac Arrest Patients Were Given CPR In Dialysis Units: Study
Only 81% of Cardiac Arrest Patients Were Given CPR In Dialysis Units: Study

The findings, which appear in an upcoming issue of the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN), indicate that additional research is needed to understand the barriers to providing CPR in dialysis clinics.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in patients on hemodialysis, accounting for more than 25% of all deaths and occurring at a rate 20 times more frequently compared with the general population. Cardiac arrests occur more regularly on the days that patients receive hemodialysis treatment, often while they are at outpatient dialysis facilities. In such cases, nearly half of patients do not survive long enough to be admitted to the hospital.

To study this issue, Patrick Pun, MD, MHS (Duke University) and his colleagues analyzed the treatment and outcomes of 398 patients who experienced cardiac arrests while at outpatient dialysis clinics between 2010 and 2016 in the southeastern United States (excluding patients with "do not resuscitate" orders).

Among the major findings:

Before emergency medical services arrived, dialysis staff initiated CPR in 81.4% of cases and applied defibrillators in 52.3% of cases.
Staff-initiated CPR was associated with a 3-fold increase in the odds of survival and a favorable neurologic status at the time of hospital discharge. There was no overall association between staff-initiated defibrillator use and outcomes.
Dialysis staff were more likely to initiate CPR within larger dialysis clinics, for male patients, and when cardiac arrests were witnessed.

"It is reassuring that bystander CPR was associated with improved outcomes in dialysis clinics just as it is in other settings, but it is concerning that the rate of dialysis staff-initiated CPR isn't closer to 100% considering that all staff should be CPR-trained," said Dr. Pun.

"Further research is needed to understand what barriers to providing CPR exist in the unique environment of the dialysis clinic in order to improve CPR delivery to patients."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

New Service-learning Program on Hands-only CPR Proves Effective

BU's service-learning initiative to teach hands-only CPR to high school students was found to be successful.

Laryngeal Tubes are Better Than Tracheal Tube For Paramedical CPR

Laryngeal tubes are better than the endotracheal tube for emergency heart attack patients. These tubes have been found to increase the survival chances of these patients.

Are You Prepared To Save a Life? If Not - Learn CPR

If you see a passerby suffering from heart attack, what will you do? Call and wait for an ambulance or give the patient a CPR till the help arrives.

Algorithms may Save the Day by Guiding People to Give CPR Properly

By applying the new algorithm, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can be made more effective, as it can calculate the depth and frequency of the compressions from chest acceleration.

Acute Renal Failure

Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal blood flow, damage to renal tissues.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Dialysis

Dialysis is an artificial process for removing excess water and waste from the blood. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the types of dialysis.

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

An Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator is an implantable cardiac device which defibrillates the heart in case of life-threatening arrhythmias.

Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity

Adulteration of food with melamine results in the formation of kidney stones and kidney failure, even leading to death.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Therapeutic Hypothermia

Therapeutic hypothermia involves the lowering of the body temperature to 350C or less to limit brain damage after cardiac arrest or trauma.

More News on:

Chest Pain Acute Renal Failure Dialysis Palpitations And Arrhythmias Cardiac Catheterization Statins Cardiomyopathy Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity Therapeutic Hypothermia Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator 

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence

Health Benefits of Gelatin

Ten Essential Stretches for Runners
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive