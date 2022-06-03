Online Tutoring — Positive Alternate To Studies

Advertisement

The pilot program, conducted in partnership with the volunteer mentorship program CovEducation (CovEd), matched K-12 students with volunteer tutors from top-tier research universities. The CovEd non-profit organization was established to support students in need of academic and socio-emotional support during the pandemic.said, Sadoff.Findings from the study are slated for publication in the journal American Economic Association Papers and Proceedings. Consistent with previous research, the online-learning model didn't match the impact of in-person tutoring, which has long-shown efficacy in promoting K-12 student achievement. In line with "dosage" expectations, students who got more hours of online tutoring experienced better results.Sadoff said.The CovEd college students worked one-on-one with predominantly underserved students twice a week for 30 minutes during the school day for 12 weeks.Tutoring focused on building personal relationships with students and supplementing their learning in math and reading. About 230 tutors participated in the pilot program from across forty-seven different U.S. colleges and universities. They mentored 264 students.With recent shocks to the education system, students and educators have been forced to adjust to online learning models for long periods with mixed results. Thus, the demand for new and effective online learning solutions that can meet the needs of large numbers of students is high.Sadoff said.Sadoff's research is in applied microeconomics and is focused on behavioral economics, experimental economics, labor, and human capital. She has a particular research interest in education and improving educational outcomes for disadvantaged student populations.Sadoff coauthored the paper,along with Matthew A. Kraft, associate professor of education and economics at Brown University; John A. List, professor of economics at the University of Chicago; and Jeffrey A. Livingston, professor of economics at Bentley University.Source: Eurekalert