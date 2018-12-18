medindia
Online Sale of Medicines Banned by Madras High Court

by Mohamed Fathima S on  December 18, 2018 at 8:51 AM Indian Health News
The Madras High Court has banned the sale of medicines online on Monday until the central government notifies the regulations.

The court set January 31, 2019 as the deadline for the central government to notify the rules.
Online Sale of Medicines Banned by Madras High Court

The court passed the order on a plea by the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association.

According to the Association, online purchases may be convenient but there exists the risk of unlicensed online outlets selling fake/expired/unapproved medicines.

Reacting to the court order Pradeep Dadha, Founder and CEO, Netmeds.com, said, "We would be filing an appeal and taking the required recourse available under the law. The benefits of affordable and accessible medicines through our services have been appreciated by customers across the country, and as a fully licensed pharmacy, Netmeds.com is committed to adhering to all the guidelines and standards as prescribed under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act of 1940."



Source: IANS

