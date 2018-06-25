Online Professional Development Program Improves Teachers’ Confidence

In an evaluation of an online professional development program for teachers, the American Physiological Society's (APS's) finds that the program may boost teachers' confidence.

Participants reported an increase in confidence and felt more prepared to teach in many of the STEM-related topics covered during the program, including teaching about biomedical career options and understanding the differences between basic and clinical research. In addition, the course enrollees reported that "they reflected on their teaching and participated in online teacher communities of practice more often," APS researchers wrote.



‘Online professional development program for teachers results in an increase in confidence and help teachers feel more prepared to teach.’ Margaret Steiben, program manager for K-12 education programs at APS, will present "Professional development increases teacher knowledge, confidence and use of effective pedagogy" at the Madison Concourse Hotel.



