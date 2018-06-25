medindia
Online Professional Development Program Improves Teachers’ Confidence

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 25, 2018 at 4:09 PM
In an evaluation of an online professional development program for teachers, the American Physiological Society's (APS's) finds that the program may boost teachers' confidence.
Participants reported an increase in confidence and felt more prepared to teach in many of the STEM-related topics covered during the program, including teaching about biomedical career options and understanding the differences between basic and clinical research. In addition, the course enrollees reported that "they reflected on their teaching and participated in online teacher communities of practice more often," APS researchers wrote.

Margaret Steiben, program manager for K-12 education programs at APS, will present "Professional development increases teacher knowledge, confidence and use of effective pedagogy" at the Madison Concourse Hotel.

Source: Eurekalert

