medindia

Online Portal Usage Improved Flu Shots, Blood Pressure Checks

by Ramya Rachamanti on  October 9, 2019 at 9:23 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Online patient portals improve the chance of getting a flu shot, blood pressure checks and cholesterol checks by 50 percent compared to patients who do not interact with these portals, says a new Penn Medicine study, published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.
Online Portal Usage Improved Flu Shots, Blood Pressure Checks
Online Portal Usage Improved Flu Shots, Blood Pressure Checks

"Chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and hypertension affect more than half of the adults in the United States, and primary prevention--through screenings and monitoring--is considered one of the best strategies for reducing the prevalence of these conditions," said the study's senior author Kevin Mahoney, chief executive officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

Show Full Article


"This is the first study to find a meaningful connection between patient portal use and health behaviors, which could have a tremendous impact on patients' health."

Online portals have increasingly become more prevalent over the last decade as health systems have shifted toward using the electronic health record (EHR) rather than paper charts.

Most patient portals focus on streamlining communications of things like appointment reminders and physician referrals, so the research team decided to look at two things: The effect of portal use on patients' preventive health behaviors, and how usage might affect the status of chronic illnesses, including diabetes and hypertension.

While the study showed that portal usage was linked to significant improvements in preventive health behaviors, the researchers found no meaningful changes in chronic illness prevalence.

The lead author on the study, Jing Huang, PhD, an assistant professor of Biostatistics, believes that while patient portals seem to be effective at changing patient behavior, "behavior is just one factor in the complicated equation to change health outcomes."

Looking beyond health outcomes data, the researchers found differences in the characteristics of the patients who used the portal versus those who did not. A group of 10,000 patients from the University of Pennsylvania Health System who were 50 years or older were analyzed in the study.

Reviewing data from between 2014 and 2016, the researchers found that roughly 59 percent had registered on the MyPennMedicine portal, which made them "users" within the study's parameters.

Users of the portal skewed younger than non-users--by about three years, on average--and had higher incomes, roughly $72,000 compared to $63,000 annually. The proportion of Caucasian patients was significantly higher in the user category (73 percent) than in the non-user category (53 percent).

Additionally, 61 percent of portal users paid for care with commercial insurance, while just 40 percent of the non-users paid with commercial insurance.

"As we looked at the data, we did see some health care access issues," Huang said. "There is substantial work that still needs to be done in order to get more patients--and patients from a wider range of populations--to use these kinds of online health care services."

Moving forward, the researchers plan to evaluate how the use of portals over time affect people's chronic health conditions. Since the clinical study only viewed data collected for two years and saw no distinctions in chronic health outcomes, a longer look might provide insight into whether portals can be used to provide better care for these conditions.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season

Your immune system has to be strong to fight the bacteria and viruses that enter the body and cause illness particularly during the cold and flu season. Learn how to boost your immunity by following these simple tips and home remedies.

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Swine Flu

Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

High Blood PressureThalassemiaDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDiet and High Blood PressureStress and the Gender DivideQuiz on HypertensionHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksSwine FluCan Garlic Control High Blood PressureBenefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

What's New on Medindia

Opt-out Organ Donation could Affect Transplant Waitlists

Watermelon: Top 5 'Refreshing and Nourishing' Health Facts

Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive