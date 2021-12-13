Online Interventions Designed to Curb Adolescent Depression Works

Advertisement

Knowing these facts, a new study published incontaining more than 2,400 adolescents aged 13 to 16 years tested whether single-session, online and free-of-charge interventions could significantly reduce depression in teens who were struggling.Adolescents experiencing elevated depressive symptoms participated in one of two online single-session interventions (SSI), the first teaching was about the idea that taking positive action that can boost mood.The second teaching was about the idea that depression symptoms and personal traits are changeable. They were recruited for the study via social media (Instagram) and came from all 50 U.S. states.They created a control, "placebo" SSI, and two skills-based SSIs and then tested three-month outcomes measuring depression, hopelessness, generalized anxiety, Covid-related trauma, and restrictive eating."We discovered that both of the SSIs significantly reduced teens' depression symptoms and levels of hopelessness compared to the control group three months later," says Jessica Schleider, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychology at Stony Brook University.The overall results of the study confirmOn average, the effects on depression were moderate. In some teens, the SSIs helped reduce their symptoms a lot, for others only a small amount.There is no cure for depression, and in-person therapy with trained professionals result in full symptom remission in around 50 percent of the time for adolescents/teenagers.Researchers will continue to assess the effectiveness of SSIs for mental health intervention in teens.Source: Medindia