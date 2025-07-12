OneTouch-PAT Vs Mammogram- Is AI the New Gold Standard?

A new dual-mode scan system detects breast cancer in under a minute, offering a painless, AI-powered alternative to mammograms.
Breast cancer screenings are lifesaving—but often uncomfortable, time-consuming, and sometimes inaccurate. What if a scan could give clearer results in under a minute—and be gentle, AI-powered, and compression-free? A new breakthrough called OneTouch-PAT is making this dream a reality. Designed with both technology and patient comfort in mind, it promises to transform early breast cancer detection, especially for women with dense breast tissue, where traditional methods fall short(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
OneTouch Automated Photoacoustic and Ultrasound Imaging of Breast in Standing Pose
Go to source).
OneTouch-PAT: Comfort Meets Cutting-EdgeForget the discomfort of mammograms. With OneTouch-PAT, patients simply rest their breast on a scanning window—no compression, no pain. The system uses dual imaging (photoacoustic and ultrasound) to capture the breast tissue with precision. In just under one minute, it delivers results that are both fast and highly detailed. This is a leap toward painless and more inclusive screening for all women.
Smarter Scans, Sharper ImagesAt the heart of OneTouch-PAT lies powerful artificial intelligence. It processes the scan using a deep-learning network that enhances 3D resolution, removes skin signals, and sharpens vascular details. This means doctors get a much clearer view of tumor structure and blood vessels, which is crucial in identifying different types of breast cancer. It's not just fast—it's incredibly smart.
A Visual Map of Cancer SubtypesDifferent cancers leave different footprints. OneTouch-PAT doesn’t just find tumors—it helps classify them. The system picked up unique patterns in common breast cancer types: Luminal A, Luminal B, and Triple-Negative. For instance, it showed chaotic blood vessel growth in Triple-Negative cases and dense vasculature in Luminal cancers. These insights could one day guide more personalized treatment plans.
Perfect for Dense Breast TissueTraditional Mammograms often miss tumors in dense breast tissue, putting millions of women at risk. OneTouch-PAT offers a powerful alternative. Its ultrasound detects lesions, and its photoacoustic imaging spots blood vessel changes, giving a more complete picture. Since both methods work well regardless of tissue density, this system is especially helpful for women often left in the grey zone of standard scans.
The Road Ahead: More Studies, More PowerWhile the initial results are exciting, the team behind OneTouch-PAT knows this is just the beginning. Plans are underway to test the system on a wider population, including benign lesions. They're also working to add more sensors, boost image speed, and refine data extraction for even better accuracy. With continued development, this could become a mainstream tool in global breast cancer screening.
Source-University at Buffalo