OneTouch-PAT Vs Mammogram- Is AI the New Gold Standard?

A new dual-mode scan system detects breast cancer in under a minute, offering a painless, AI-powered alternative to mammograms.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

OneTouch Automated Photoacoustic and Ultrasound Imaging of Breast in Standing Pose



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Less than 60 seconds to spot cancer — and no painful compression required! #medindia #breastcancer #healthtech #earlydetection #aiinmedicine’

Less than 60 seconds to spot cancer — and no painful compression required! #medindia #breastcancer #healthtech #earlydetection #aiinmedicine’

Advertisement

OneTouch-PAT: Comfort Meets Cutting-Edge

Advertisement

Smarter Scans, Sharper Images

A Visual Map of Cancer Subtypes

Perfect for Dense Breast Tissue

The Road Ahead: More Studies, More Power

OneTouch Automated Photoacoustic and Ultrasound Imaging of Breast in Standing Pose - (https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/11033214 )

Breast cancer screenings are lifesaving—but often uncomfortable, time-consuming, and sometimes inaccurate. What if a scan could give clearer results in under a minute—and be gentle, AI-powered, and compression-free? A new breakthrough calledis making this dream a reality. Designed with both technology and patient comfort in mind, it promises to transform early breast cancer detection, especially for women with, where traditional methods fall short().Forget the discomfort of mammograms. With OneTouch-PAT, patients simply rest their breast on a scanning window—no compression, no pain. The system usesto capture the breast tissue with precision. In just, it delivers results that are both fast and highly detailed. This is a leap toward painless and more inclusive screening for all women.At the heart of OneTouch-PAT lies powerful. It processes the scan using a deep-learning network that enhances 3D resolution, removes skin signals, and sharpens vascular details. This means doctors get aof tumor structure and blood vessels, which is crucial in identifying different types of breast cancer. It's not just fast—it's incredibly smart.Different cancers leave different footprints. OneTouch-PAT doesn’t just find tumors—it helps classify them. The system picked up unique patterns in common breast cancer types:. For instance, it showed chaotic blood vessel growth in Triple-Negative cases and dense vasculature in Luminal cancers. These insights could one day guide more personalized treatment plans.Traditional Mammograms often miss tumors in dense breast tissue, putting millions of women at risk. OneTouch-PAT offers a powerful alternative. Its ultrasound detects lesions, and its photoacoustic imaging, giving a more complete picture. Since both methods work well regardless of tissue density, this system is especially helpful for women often left in the grey zone of standard scans.While the initial results are exciting, the team behind OneTouch-PAT knows this is just the beginning. Plans are underway to test the system on a wider population, including benign lesions. They're also working tofor even better accuracy. With continued development, this could become a mainstream tool in global breast cancer screening.Source-University at Buffalo