OnePlus Band, the Fitness Tracker Adds Support for Google Fit
The OnePlus band fitness tracker launched this year has added support for Google Fit, a health-tracking platform developed by Google for the Android operating system, Wear OS and Apple iOS.

"The latest update to the OnePlus Health app brings expanded support for third-party integrations, including Google Fit means that OnePlus Band owners can now sync their daily health stats to Google Fit," the report said on Thursday.

Once you have downloaded or updated the OnePlus Health app, you will see a card asking you to "Share data with Google Fit" right at the top.


Tapping on Settings will begin the syncing process.

After the synchronisation process is complete, all your OnePlus Band data including step counts, heart rate, and sleep data will be synced with the Google Fit app.

The OnePlus band packs all the essential features of a smart fitness tracker including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring and 13 exercise modes that include Yoga, Cricket for the modern Indian users and efficient power consumption to last up to 14 days on a full charge.

The wearable comes with a sleep tracking feature that aims to provide users with a comprehensive view of their health when combined with SpO2 monitoring.

The OnePlus Band also features real-time heart rate tracking and personalized heart rate alerts.

Source: IANS

