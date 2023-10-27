About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

One-Third of Stroke Survivors Experience Epilepsy & Depression

by Colleen Fleiss on October 27, 2023 at 11:48 PM
One-Third of Stroke Survivors Experience Epilepsy & Depression

A significant portion of stroke patients, approximately one-third, were found to experience enduring health issues that encompass various conditions such as movement disorders like tremor, dystonia, parkinsonism, epilepsy, as well as depression and cognitive difficulties.

World Stroke Day (1 Trusted Source
World Stroke Day 2023

Go to source) is observed on October 29 to underscore the serious nature and high rates of stroke, raise awareness of the prevention and treatment of the condition, and ensure better care and support for survivors.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide


Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
Advertisement


While most healthcare providers focus on the gravity of acute strokes, they often fall short to turn an eye towards the long-term health implications of such strokes.

Post-Stroke Health Challenges and Diagnosis Rates

"Post-stroke epilepsy follows closely behind at 10-12 percent, while post-stroke depression, though significant, stands at 5-9 percent. A third of all stroke patients fall prey to these health issues. Regrettably, 50 percent of stroke survivors go undiagnosed of such post-stroke complications," said Dr. Sanjay Pandey, HoD, Department of Neurology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

"Long-term consequences, including post-stroke epilepsy, movement disorders, chronic pain, and paralysis, significantly erode one's quality of life. Joint deformities, facial asymmetry, contractures, and bedsores are also common. Stroke can have its impact on a patient's mental health too in the form of anxiety, depression, memory lapses, and concentration difficulties." In some cases, individuals may develop vascular dementia, which can present itself like Alzheimer's disease.
Hand Tremor Symptom Evaluation

Hand Tremor Symptom Evaluation


Hand tremors are unintentional rhythmic movements of the hand that occur either at rest or with motion.
Advertisement

Cognitive challenges arising out of stroke can impair fundamental tasks such as eating, bathing, and everyday activities for which an individual then has to rely on caregivers. The lingering effects of a stroke can lead to an enduring state of dependence and, in many instances, a loss of employment," Dr. Pandey said.

India's Alarming Stroke Burden

India has a high burden of stroke: approximately 18 lakh strokes strike each year, translating to one stroke every 40 seconds, with one stroke-related death occurring every 4 minutes. The recent Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) study reveals that India shoulders the heaviest load, accounting for 68.6 percent of stroke incidences, 70.9 percent of stroke-related fatalities, and a staggering 77.7 percent of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) lost.

Importantly, "about 15-20 percent of the patients are under the age of 40", Indian Stroke Association (ISA) President, Dr. Anand Alurkar, said."Incidence of stroke is on the rise in the country. According to one study, it has almost doubled in the past decade. The challenge in stroke cases is identifying the symptoms and ensuring timely treatment,"

Dr. Alurkar said, while speaking at the National Stroke Conclave 2023 in Ahmedabad on Friday.Diabetes, high cholesterol levels, hypertension, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle are some of the risk factors for stroke. Even children are falling prey, doctors noted.

"What is very alarming is that we are witnessing a higher number of stroke cases among children aged than 20 years. The GBD stroke project reports that 31 percent of the 5.2 million strokes recorded were among children aged less than 20 years," Dr. Prashant Chaudhary, Sr consultant, Neuro Surgery, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, told IANS.

He emphasized the need to develop proactive stroke prevention efforts, especially among younger and middle-aged populations.

Reference :
  1. World Stroke Day 2023 - (https://www.world-stroke.org/world-stroke-day-campaign/world-stroke-day-2023)
Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Foods to Beat Depression

Foods to Beat Depression


Depression can be a severe mental health problem that can lead to other health issues. Find top foods that can help fight depression.
Advertisement

Quiz on Stroke

Quiz on Stroke


Stroke is the third leading cause of death world over. Besides, it also disables the affected people, making them completely dependent on caregivers for their daily needs. Lifestyle greatly affects the chances of developing a stroke. Thus, the incidence of stroke can be brought down to a great extent by leading a healthy lifestyle. Here is a quiz that tests if you know enough about this disabling
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.
Depression

Depression

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the ...
Epilepsy

Epilepsy

Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a ...
Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

High fever in kids can cause convulsions and are called febrile fits that do not include the seizures that ...
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the ...

Latest Research News

Dengue Mosquito Eggs: The Biochemical Secrets of Survival Revealed

Dengue Mosquito Eggs: The Biochemical Secrets of Survival Revealed

The biochemical processes enable dengue mosquito eggs to endure harsh conditions and rejuvenate in favorable ones.
WHO's Trivalent Recommendations and the Global Flu Vaccine Market

WHO's Trivalent Recommendations and the Global Flu Vaccine Market

The shift from trivalent to quadrivalent vaccines, covering two influenza A strains and two influenza B strains, began in the 2012-2013 flu seasons.
Harnessing Genomic Surveillance Tech to Combat Superbugs Spread

Harnessing Genomic Surveillance Tech to Combat Superbugs Spread

When integrated with AI and machine learning, genomic technologies become formidable tools for identifying patterns in antimicrobial resistance.
Leprosy Found to Impact Brain and Spinal Cord

Leprosy Found to Impact Brain and Spinal Cord

Mycobacterium leprae bacterium linked to leprosy, was identified within neurons located in the medulla oblongata, the bridge between brainstem and spinal cord.
Molecular Age of Eye Determined for the first time ever

Molecular Age of Eye Determined for the first time ever

The sdtuy reveals varying organ aging rates. Targeted anti-aging drugs may advance precision medicine.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

One-Third of Stroke Survivors Experience Epilepsy & Depression Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests