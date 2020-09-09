'One Size Fits All' Medicine Approach Doesn't Work in Pregnancy

Growth restricted babies could be exposed to higher concentrations of some prescribed or OTC drugs that a woman takes during pregnancy due to a 'one size fits all' strategy when it comes to dosing.
‘Some prescribed or over-the-counter drugs may put growth-restricted babies at risk if the dosage is incorrect.
’
"If the mother takes 20 milligrams of a drug for a smaller fetus, it may definitely be a higher dose than in a normal-sized baby, Prof Morrison says".
However, more work needs to be done to better explain the interaction between pregnancy and fetal growth in how drugs are metabolised.
The dosages should be higher or lower depending on how the fetus metabolizes the drug.
Source: Medindia