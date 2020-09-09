by Iswarya on  September 9, 2020 at 12:09 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

'One Size Fits All' Medicine Approach Doesn't Work in Pregnancy
Blanket approaches to prescribing medicine during pregnancy may put low birth weight babies at risk, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Placenta.

Smaller fetuses metabolize medicine taken by the mother in a less efficient way than normal-weight babies, leading to long-term health consequences, reports UniSA and New Zealand fetal physiologists.

Growth restricted babies could be exposed to higher concentrations of some prescribed or OTC drugs that a woman takes during pregnancy due to a 'one size fits all' strategy when it comes to dosing.


"If the mother takes 20 milligrams of a drug for a smaller fetus, it may definitely be a higher dose than in a normal-sized baby, Prof Morrison says".

However, more work needs to be done to better explain the interaction between pregnancy and fetal growth in how drugs are metabolised.

The dosages should be higher or lower depending on how the fetus metabolizes the drug.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
READ MORE
Anemia in Pregnancy
Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.
READ MORE
Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy
Depression is common during pregnancy and antidepressants are usually prescribed to overcome it. Is it safe to take these drugs while pregnant?
READ MORE
Top Tips to Lose Weight Fast After Pregnancy
Losing baby weight is as important as any weight loss program and the best way to lose baby weight is to incorporate a healthy diet and exercise program.
READ MORE
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.
READ MORE
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs should be avoided.
READ MORE
Epilepsy
Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder
READ MORE
Home Pregnancy Test
A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.
READ MORE
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.
READ MORE
Trimester of pregnancy
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

Drug ToxicityEpilepsyTrimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancyDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and DeliveryAir travel: To fly or not to fly