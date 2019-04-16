medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

One Million New Malaria Infections Recorded in Venezuela

by Hannah Joy on  April 16, 2019 at 7:09 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Venezuela's socioeconomic and political crisis has caused a huge upsurge in malaria cases, undoing years of progress in battling the disease and endangering neighboring countries.
One Million New Malaria Infections Recorded in Venezuela
One Million New Malaria Infections Recorded in Venezuela

The study, by Dr Adriana Tami (University Medical Center Groningen, Netherlands and University of Carabobo, Valencia, Venezuela) and Professor María Eugenia Grillet (Central University of Venezuela, Caracas, Venezuela) --together with an international network of scientists -- says that final estimates for 2018 could show more than 1 million cases of malaria in Venezuela alone.

The data was presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Over the last two decades, Venezuela has transitioned into a deep socioeconomic and political crisis. Once recognized as a regional leader for public health and vector control policies and programming, Venezuela's healthcare has fallen into a state of collapse, creating a severe and ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Economic and political mismanagement have precipitated hyperinflation rates above 1 million per cent, impoverishment of its people and long-term shortages of essential medicines and medical supplies.

In particular, public health provision has suffered with an exodus of trained medical professionals and long-term shortages in medicines and medical supplies. As a result, the country -- which was once a leader in public health policies and disease control in Latin America -- is now facing a re-emergence of many deadly diseases on a scale scientists describe as "an epidemic of unprecedented proportions". In this context, diseases that were previously well-controlled, such as malaria, are turning into epidemics of unprecedented magnitude.

In this new study, Venezuelan scientists and clinicians, and a global network of health scientists assessed the impact of Venezuela's healthcare crisis on malaria and other vector-borne diseases and the spillover to neighboring countries.

The research team on new Venezuelan public health records, the health records of bordering states (Brazil, Colombia), The data show that between 2000-2015 Venezuela witnessed a 4.6 fold increase in malaria cases (from 29,736 cases in 2000 to 136,402 in 2015), followed by a 71 percent increase in 2017 (411 586 cases) compared with 2016 (240 613). These figures were reported earlier this year in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

By 2017, malaria cases in Venezuela represented more than half of cases in the entire WHO region of the Americas: these updated numbers (from the latest World Malaria Report in 2018), show the proportion from Venezuela to be 53 percent (519,209/975,700). This is an increase of more than 20 times since the year 2000, when Venezuela accounted for only 2.5 percent (29,736/1,181,095) of the cases in the continent.

The most recent estimates come from the Alianza Venezolana por la Salud/ Red Defendamos la Epidemiologia Nacional: a group of recognized clinicians and epidemiologists, including 4 ex-Ministers of Health. These estimates, covering January to June 2018, show 600,000 new cases of malaria in Venezuela alone in just these six months, and latest estimates (as yet non-final) suggest the country will report over 1 million new cases of malaria for the whole of 2018.

The authors say that high malaria incidence in Venezuela is positively correlated with an increase in illegal mining activities and forest exploitation (which take place largely in mosquito endemic areas) which are in turn strongly linked to the ongoing socioeconomic crisis.

In response to Venezuela's rapidly decaying situation, a massive population exodus (more than 3 million people) is ongoing towards neighboring countries including Brazil and Colombia, causing a spillover of cases.

Brazil has reported an escalating trend of imported cases from Venezuela from 1,538 (2014) to 3,129 (2017) with some areas reporting up to 80 percent of imported cases from Venezuela. Colombian data is still to be verified to reveal the origin of imported cases, but it can be said with certainty that cases are being imported from Venezuela, it is just not possible to say exactly how many.

The authors conclude: "The continued upsurge of malaria in Venezuela is becoming uncontrollable jeopardizing the hard-won gains of the malaria control program in Latin America. We urge national, regional and global authorities to take immediate action to address this worsening epidemic and prevent its further expansion beyond Venezuelan borders."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.

Malaria - Waterborne

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about About Malaria Causes

Anti-Malarial Drugs Can Treat Cancer: Here's How

Mechanism of action of anti-malarial drugs that can be used for treating cancer has been discovered. These drugs target the enzyme PPT1 and deactivate it to inhibit the growth of cancer cells.

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

More News on:

Malaria-water Malaria Mosquito Diseases Fever Malaria - Protection Strategies 

What's New on Medindia

Polysomnography

Healthy Treats for Last-Minute Party Guests

Fecal Transplants Help Reduce Autism Symptoms by Half
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive