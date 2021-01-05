by Colleen Fleiss on  May 1, 2021 at 7:48 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

One in Three Americans Infected With COVID, Says US CDC
Over the past year, about 35% of all Americans have been infected with COVID-19, revealed a new study of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The current US population is about 330 million, according to the US Census Bureau website.

The number of people who were infected with Covid-19, estimated by the CDC, is about 35 per cent of the total US population, or a little more than one in three people.


Of those infected, nearly 50 per cent are between the ages of 18 and 49, and 23 per cent are 17 or younger. As for hospitalizations, about 47 per cent are estimated to be 65 and older, according to the CDC.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Antiseptic Throat Spray and Malaria Drug may Curb the Spread of Covid-19
Povidone-iodine throat spray and oral hydroxychloroquine reduce SARS-CoV-2 infection among quarantined individuals living in a closed and high exposure setting.
READ MORE
Smokers and Vegetarians: You are 'Less' Vulnerable to Covid-19
Smokers and vegetarians are less likely to contract Covid-19 infection. Smoking may be protective due to its role in increasing the mucous production and vegetarian food rich in fiber may have a role to play in providing immunity against COVID-19 ...
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia