One in Three Americans Infected With COVID, Says US CDC

Over the past year, about 35% of all Americans have been infected with COVID-19, revealed a new study of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The current US population is about 330 million, according to the US Census Bureau website.

‘CDC estimates that from February 2020 to March 2021, 114.6 million Americans were infected with Covid-19, 97.1 million had symptomatic illnesses and 5.6 million were hospitalized with Covid-19.’





Of those infected, nearly 50 per cent are between the ages of 18 and 49, and 23 per cent are 17 or younger. As for hospitalizations, about 47 per cent are estimated to be 65 and older, according to the CDC.

