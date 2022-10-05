About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
One in Four Adults Have Hypertension in India

by Colleen Fleiss on May 10, 2022 at 11:41 PM
In India, at least one in four Indian adults have hypertension or high blood pressure, out of which 10% of them have their blood pressure under control, found a new study.

The India Hypertension Control Initiative report, released by Indian Council of Medical Research Director General, Dr Balram Bhargava, emphasised at making hypertension a national priority.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
 Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.
The IHCI is a multi-partner initiative with the Union Health Ministry, the ICMR, and WHO Country Office for India, which was launched to achieve the government's goal of 25 percent relative reduction in raised blood pressure in 2017. In the first year, IHCI covered 26 districts across the states of Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. By October 2021, it was expanded to 100 plus districts across 19 states.

"We compared the key indicators in 2020 and 2021 for the initial 26 Phase I districts. The quarterly cohort blood pressure control rates declined in the second and third quarters of 2020 due to Covid-19-related disruptions; control rates started improving in the first quarter of 2021," the report underlines.
Diabetes and Hypertension
 Diabetes and hypertension (high blood pressure) are significant health problems worldwide, but like cardiac disease and fatty liver disease, people of Indian origin are disproportionately affected.
Hypertension in India

The community-level hypertension control improved in 21 project districts in 2021 compared to 2020. Among the estimated 46 lakh hypertensives across initial Phase I 26 districts, BP control increased more than four fold, although from a very low baseline - 6.1 percent achieved BP control in first quarter of 2021 compared to 4.9 percent in Q1 of 2020 and 1.4 percent in Q1-2019.

Overall, the number of patients with controlled BP continued to increase over three years (2,83,457 in Q1-2021; 2,18,340 in Q1-2020 and 64,704 in Q1-2019). The numbers declined in Kerala due to poor documentation during the pandemic and inability to provide medication refills at the subcentre level, the report said, adding that six districts achieved more than 10 percent community level BP control.

Source: IANS
Quiz on Hypertension
 It stealthily creeps in and catches people unawares. Find out more about this 'silent killer' by participating in the quiz.
Blood Pressure Calculator
 Blood pressure readings - what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia's blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.
