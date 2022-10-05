One in Four Adults Have Hypertension in India

In India, at least one in four Indian adults have hypertension or high blood pressure, out of which 10% of them have their blood pressure under control, found a new study.
The India Hypertension Control Initiative report, released by Indian Council of Medical Research Director General, Dr Balram Bhargava, emphasised at making hypertension a national priority.
The IHCI is a multi-partner initiative with the Union Health Ministry, the ICMR, and WHO Country Office for India, which was launched to achieve the government's goal of 25 percent relative reduction in raised blood pressure in 2017. In the first year, IHCI covered 26 districts across the states of Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. By October 2021, it was expanded to 100 plus districts across 19 states.
Hypertension in IndiaThe community-level hypertension control improved in 21 project districts in 2021 compared to 2020. Among the estimated 46 lakh hypertensives across initial Phase I 26 districts, BP control increased more than four fold, although from a very low baseline - 6.1 percent achieved BP control in first quarter of 2021 compared to 4.9 percent in Q1 of 2020 and 1.4 percent in Q1-2019.
Overall, the number of patients with controlled BP continued to increase over three years (2,83,457 in Q1-2021; 2,18,340 in Q1-2020 and 64,704 in Q1-2019). The numbers declined in Kerala due to poor documentation during the pandemic and inability to provide medication refills at the subcentre level, the report said, adding that six districts achieved more than 10 percent community level BP control.
Source: IANS