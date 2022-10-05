One in Four Adults Have Hypertension in India

Advertisement

Hypertension in India

"We compared the key indicators in 2020 and 2021 for the initial 26 Phase I districts. The quarterly cohort blood pressure control rates declined in the second and third quarters of 2020 due to Covid-19-related disruptions; control rates started improving in the first quarter of 2021," the report underlines.The community-level hypertension control improved in 21 project districts in 2021 compared to 2020. Among the estimated 46 lakh hypertensives across initial Phase I 26 districts, BP control increased more than four fold, although from a very low baseline - 6.1 percent achieved BP control in first quarter of 2021 compared to 4.9 percent in Q1 of 2020 and 1.4 percent in Q1-2019.Overall, the number of patients with controlled BP continued to increase over three years (2,83,457 in Q1-2021; 2,18,340 in Q1-2020 and 64,704 in Q1-2019). The numbers declined in Kerala due to poor documentation during the pandemic and inability to provide medication refills at the subcentre level, the report said, adding that six districts achieved more than 10 percent community level BP control.Source: IANS