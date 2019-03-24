medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

One Hour Everyday Older Adults With Type 1 Diabetes Have Low Blood Sugar

by Rishika Gupta on  March 24, 2019 at 12:17 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

For more than an hour a day older adults with type 1 diabetes typically have low blood sugar, finds a new study. The results of this study are going to be presented at ENDO 2019, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, in New Orleans, La on Monday, March 25.
One Hour Everyday Older Adults With Type 1 Diabetes Have Low Blood Sugar
One Hour Everyday Older Adults With Type 1 Diabetes Have Low Blood Sugar

Those who are not aware their blood sugar is too low can spend more than 100 minutes a day in the hypoglycemic range, raising their risk of seizures, loss of consciousness and death.

Until now, there has been limited data on how much time older adults with type 1 diabetes spend in the hypoglycemic range, according to lead researcher Anders L. Carlson, M.D., Medical Director of the International Diabetes Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

"This study of older individuals shows these patients do indeed spend more than an hour per day in a range of hypoglycemia, which puts them at risk for the dangers of low blood glucose," Carlson said. "Those who do not sense when low blood glucose is occurring as strongly as others can are particularly at risk."

Low blood sugar can lead to blurred vision, difficulty concentrating, confused thinking, slurred speech, numbness and drowsiness.

If blood sugar falls below a healthy range and is not treated, it can be dangerous. Severe hypoglycemia is treated with an injection of the hormone glucagon. Severe untreated hypoglycemia can cause seizures, loss of consciousness and death.

Many people with type 1 diabetes have low blood sugar but experience no symptoms, a condition called hypoglycemia unawareness. Because they don't know when their blood sugar is low, they don't know they need to treat it. This puts them at risk for severe hypoglycemia events, which requires another person to help them recover. They also are less likely to be awakened from sleep.

The study reflects baseline data as part of a randomized clinical trial that included 203 adults age 60 and older with type 1 diabetes who used a continuous glucose monitor for up to 21 days. The monitor automatically tracks blood sugar levels throughout the day and night. A continuous glucose monitor uses alarms to alert patients when blood glucose levels are low or start to fall quickly.

"The findings underscore the need for interventions to help reduce the risk of severe hypoglycemia in this age group," Carlson said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

One Step Closer to Prevent Life-threatening Episodes of Low Blood Sugar in Diabetics: Study

Novel biomarker might help create a diagnostic tool for hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure (HAAF) which can prevent life-threatening episodes of low blood sugar in diabetics.

Novel Biomarker Might Help Prevent Critical Episodes of Low Blood Sugar with Diabetes

Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) associated autonomic failure, or HAAF can be prevented by creating a diagnostic tool with the help of new biomarker.

Comparison of Types of Insulin for Reducing Episodes of Low Blood Sugar for Patients

Reduced rate of hypoglycemic (low blood sugar) episodes resulted from treatment with the insulin degludec compared to glargine U100 for 32 weeks

Dextrose Gel Reduces Risk of Low Blood Sugar in Newborns

Nearly one in three infants is at risk for neonatal hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar levels), which raise a baby's risk of impaired nervous system development.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Thalassemia Otitis Media Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine 

What's New on Medindia

Top 8 Things You Should Know About Tampons

Health Benefits of Beans

Psychological Defense Mechanisms
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive