medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

One Gene Predisposes People To Both Diabetes and Lower Body Mass

by Rishika Gupta on  October 4, 2018 at 7:00 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Type 2 diabetes gene variant - TCF7L2 may predispose people to a lower body weight also.
One Gene Predisposes People To Both Diabetes and Lower Body Mass
One Gene Predisposes People To Both Diabetes and Lower Body Mass

The findings on the gene TCF7L2 are striking because many individuals with Type-2 diabetes are obese. But individuals with this gene variant may be at risk for Type-2 diabetes even while maintaining low body weight.

"The counterintuitive discovery that some people are predisposed to both being thin and developing Type-2 diabetes refocuses our attention on the need to collect data in diverse populations and across time," said Kari North, Professor at the University of North Carolina, US.

For the study, published in the journal BMC Obesity, the team used population-based study data from more than 9,000 Hispanic Latino adults, aged 21 to 76 years.

Using complex modeling, researchers looked at the impact of a specific complex gene variant on changes in body mass index (BMI) and then estimated the odds of Type-2 diabetes across time.

The researchers noted that the gene TCF7L2 is not routinely screened for in clinical practice.

In the future, the study will help scientists use genetic information to understand the causes of diabetes and obesity and their relationship with each other.

This can lead to personalization in medication and help clinicians offer better treatment and advice on adopting healthy lifestyles.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Diabetes Gene Common in Man and Mice

Diabetes Gene Common in Man and Mice

A pathological process that takes place in both mice and humans towards type 2 diabetes has been identified in a joint work by EPFL, ETH Zurich and CHUV.

Diabetes Gene Responsible for Insulin Resistance Identified

Diabetes Gene Responsible for Insulin Resistance Identified

Type-2 diabetes (T2D) is a complex metabolic disease associated with obesity and insulin resistance due to pancreatic beta-cell dysfunction.

Study Finds Link Between Father's Influence on a Child's Birth Weight and Diabetes Genes

Study Finds Link Between Father's Influence on a Child's Birth Weight and Diabetes Genes

Fathers have an influence on their children's birth weight and this is linked with diabetes genes, a new study reveals.

Keyed, 'Jack Spratt' Diabetes Gene

Keyed, 'Jack Spratt' Diabetes Gene

Type 2 diabetes is commonly linked to obesity and a sedentary lifestyle. Nevertheless, similar to existence of obese people without type 2 diabetes, there are lean people with the disease.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy DNA Finger Printing Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Abdominal Mass

Abdominal Mass

An abdominal mass is a lump in your tummy and can be due to a cyst or abnormal growth in the ...

 Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Massaging is a great way that helps in relaxing your muscles. There are a wide range of massagers ...

 Dacomitinib Tablets For Advanced Lung Cancer

Dacomitinib Tablets For Advanced Lung Cancer

FDA-approved dacomitinib tablets used as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive