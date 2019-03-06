medindia

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients Shows Good Tolerance To Metformin

by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 3, 2019 at 6:22 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Diabetes agent Metformin was well-tolerated, although it did not improve progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS) in trial participants with locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to the results of NRG-LU001 trial.
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients Shows Good Tolerance To Metformin
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients Shows Good Tolerance To Metformin

These results are based on local center reported outcomes. Trial participants will continue to be followed for changes in their status. The initial report of these results were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the abstract was awarded a "Best of ASCO" designation.

"In previous pre-clinical studies, metformin enhanced the response of human non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) models to radiotherapy and chemotherapy," stated Dr. Theodoros Tsakiridis, MD, PhD, of McMaster University and lead author of the NRG-LU001 abstract. "The pre-clinical data suggested a potential benefit for patients with lung cancer. For that, we pursued the NRG-LU001 trial to examine whether metformin could indeed improve outcomes in patients with stage III NSCLC treated with standard of care chemotherapy and radiotherapy."

In NRG-LU001 patients were randomly assigned either to the control arm that received standard chemotherapy and radiotherapy alone or to the experimental arm that received chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and 2000mg of metformin per day during those treatments.

This study was designed to detect a 15% improvement in 12-month PFS from 50% to 65% or, equivalently, a HR of 0.622. Following treatment, researchers tracked the participating patients for changes in survival outcomes, toxicities or side effects, time to local-regional progression (TTLRP), and time to distant metastasis (TTDM).

NRG-LU001 closed to accrual in December 2016 after completing accrual and randomization of the pre-planned number of 168 patients. There was no statistically significant difference in rates or grade of toxicity between the two arms, indicating that metformin was well-tolerated by patients. At the time of analysis, local centers reported 102 PFS events.

The 1- and 2-year PFS rates were 60.4% (95% CI: 48.5, 70.4) and 40.1% (95% CI: 29.0, 51.0) in the control arm, and 51.3% (95% CI: 39.8, 61.7) and 34.5% (95% CI: 24.2, 45.1) in the experimental treatment arm with metformin.

OS at 2 years was 65.4% (95% CI: 53.5, 75.0) in the control arm and 64.9% (95% CI:53.1, 74.5) in the experimental arm (HR=1.03 (95% CI: 0.64, 1.68). Deaths were due to lung cancer in 90% of the control arm and 71% of the experimental arm. These initial results of NRG-LU001 yielded no differences between treatment arms for TTLRP and TTDM.

"While finding no difference in the primary endpoint, between treatment arms was disappointing, we are heartened to observe better than expected PFS and OS rates in both arms of this study" said Dr. Heath Skinner, MD, PhD of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center who was Co-Principal Investigator of the trial, along with Dr. Tsakiridis. "We plan to complete secondary analyses with a central clinical and radiological review of all cases, as well as biomarker studies involving the biospecimens collected during this trial."

The results of NRG-LU001 demonstrate the value of continued investigation of NSCLC, one of the deadliest cancers worldwide, in multi-institutional settings such as NRG-Oncology.

This project was supported by National Cancer Institute (NCI) grants: U10CA180868 (NRG Oncology Operations), U10CA180822 (NRG Oncology SDMC), UG1CA189867 (NCORP), U24CA180803 (IROC).



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Metformin - Diabetes Drug with New Therapeutic Uses

Metformin, a century old anti-diabetic drug used commonly to bring down blood sugar levels has other therapeutic uses like treating PCOS, aging and obesity.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Lung Biopsy

The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues obtained from the lungs are examined by a pathologist.

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Lung Biopsy Lung Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Cancer Facts Asbestosis Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pneumoconiosis Smoking among Women 

What's New on Medindia

Combination of Three Gene Mutations Can Result in Deadly Heart Disease

Fat Substitutes

Peppermint Tea
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive