About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Omicron Testing Kit Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on January 26, 2022 at 7:15 PM
Font : A-A+

Omicron Testing Kit Developed

An RT-PCR diagnostic kit called 'Om' to test the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been developed by the CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI). It is the first kit made by any government institution, and the third to be made indigenously, for specific testing of Omicron.

At present, two more such kits developed by private players are available in the market.

Advertisement


'Om' is likely to be launched in the second week of February, after it receives a nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A team of three scientists, led by senior principal scientist Atul Goel and four research scholars, have made the kit within two months.

The kit will cost around Rs 150 and give the test result in around two hours.
Advertisement

'Om' has been tested and validated by the head, microbiology department, Prof Amita Jain of the King George's Medical University.

Senior principal scientist, Atul Goel, said: "The biggest benefit of the kit would be that the patient will be aware if he or she is infected with Omicron or Delta. If one is infected by Omicron, he or she will not panic as this variant is milder than Delta."

He added that as COVID continues to mutate, diagnosis and treatment of different variants becomes difficult. Omicron, though milder in symptoms, is a super-spreader. It can be controlled if identified timely with the use of this kit.

Principal scientist, Niti Kumar, said: "Om will help in quick and cost-effective detection of Omicron as compared to genome sequencing."

CDRI director, Prof Tapas Kundu, said: "Our scientists have successfully developed INDICoV-Om for specific detection of Omicron. Ours is one of the few specific kits across the world for Omicron detection. Most of the kits do not confirm Omicron, therefore, this kit will be of great help."

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< IHM Says Over One Lakh Nurses Required in Australia by 2030
First Case Bone Tissue Death Reversed >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
Menstrual Disorders
Menstrual Disorders
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Clinical Trial of Omicron-specific COVID-19 Vaccine
Clinical Trial of Omicron-specific COVID-19 Vaccine
In healthy adults from 18 through 55 years of age, the pharma giant Pfizer and biotechnology ......
New Subvariant More Transmissible Than Omicron
New Subvariant More Transmissible Than Omicron
Subvariant of Omicron — BA.2, dubbed with the moniker "Stealth Omicron" is found to be rising in ......
Covid-19 in India: Omicron is in Community Transmission
Covid-19 in India: Omicron is in Community Transmission
Omicron is more infectious than the Delta variant. Now, Omicron variant is in community ......
Protection Against the Omicron Variant by N95 and Cotton Masks
Protection Against the Omicron Variant by N95 and Cotton Masks
Cotton masks, especially N95 masks, remain effective in protecting people from COVID-19. Let's take ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)