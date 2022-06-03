Omicron Subvariants Frank the Efficacy of Vaccines and Antibody Therapy

Advertisement

Researchers have identified three subvariants of Omicron that share 21 mutations in the spike protein and named them BA.1, BA.1.1, and BA.2.The findings showed that in neutralisation experiments,Of 19 antibodies, 17 were ineffective against the BA.2 subvariant. The researchers found that bebtelovimab, the latest monoclonal antibody to receive FDA Emergency Use Authorisation, is the only currently available antibody therapy that can adequately treat all three Omicron subvariants.said David D. Ho, Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.he added.In laboratory experiments, the team studied the ability of 19 monoclonal antibodies and the sera from individuals immunized with one of two available mRNA vaccines to neutralize the three known subvariants of Omicron.The researchers observed a loss of neutralization activity against BA.1.1 and BA.2 in blood samples from individuals who had received two mRNA shots.However, the decline inreinforcing the importance of booster shots for sustaining immunity.When Omicron was first identified in November 2021, the dominant variant was BA.1.Since December, BA.1 cases have declined, while BA1.1 cases have risen and now make up around 40 percent of all Omicron cases sequenced globally. The BA.2 subvariant currently represents only 10 percent of all Omicron cases globally but is increasing in prevalence.Source: IANS