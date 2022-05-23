Omicron Results in Higher Death Rates

Higher excess deaths during the Omicron period have been found when compared to the Delta period in Massachusetts as per a study at the Brigham and Women's Hospital.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to excess deaths — a higher number of fatalities than would be expected over a given period.
New study compares excess deaths during the pandemic period when the Delta variant dominated (June 28, 2021-December 5, 2021), during the transition from Delta to the Omicron variant (December 6-26, 2021), and when Omicron dominated (December 27, 2021-February 20, 2022) in Massachusetts.
"In terms of excess death, we found that Omicron was actually much worse for Massachusetts than Delta," said Faust. "Others have reported that the Omicron variant may cause milder COVID-19. Assuming that's the case, what we're seeing here may reflect just how much more infectious Omicron has been. This could mean that highly contagious variants, even if they cause relatively milder illness, can still lead to substantial excess mortality, even in a highly vaccinated population."
Source: Newswise