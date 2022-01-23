About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Omicron Now in 171 Countries: WHO

by Colleen Fleiss on January 23, 2022 at 9:54 PM
Font : A-A+

Omicron Now in 171 Countries: WHO

In 171 countries, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been discovered, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

In its latest technical brief, the global health body said that Omicron is soon set to replace Delta globally as a result of its immunity evading potential.

Advertisement


It stated that Omicron has been found to have a significant growth advantage, higher secondary attack rates, and a higher observed reproduction number compared to Delta.

"As of January 20, the Omicron variant has been identified in 171 countries. The variant has rapidly outpaced Delta in most countries, driving an upsurge of cases in all regions.
Advertisement

"Omicron has a substantial growth advantage over Delta, and it is rapidly replacing Delta globally," the brief said.

The global health body said there "is significant evidence" to show that immune evasion contributes to the rapid spread of Omicron.

However, the WHO said further research is needed to better understand the relative contribution of intrinsic increased transmissibility and immune evasion in explaining transmission dynamics.

Although the infection caused by the highly contagious strain is touted to be mild, the WHO said that current evidence shows that the overall risk related to Omicron remains very high and its spread in the community is much more than during previous Covid variants.

Despite a lower risk of severe disease and death following infection than previous SARS-CoV-2 variants, the very high levels of transmission have also resulted in significant increases in hospitalization.

It continues to pose overwhelming demands on health care systems in most countries, and may lead to significant morbidity, particularly in vulnerable populations, the global health body said.

The WHO also found "evidence that the Omicron variant infects human bronchus tissue faster and more efficiently than Delta".

However, it has shown a predominance of viral replication in the upper respiratory tract, unlike Delta.

Moreover, the technical brief also noted the increasing presence of Omicron sub-variants.

While the BA.1 lineage has previously been the most dominant, recent trends from India, South Africa, the UK, and Denmark suggest that BA.2 is increasing in proportion, the WHO said.

It added that the drivers of transmission and other properties of BA.2 are under investigation, but remain unclear to date.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Link Between Social Media Use and Poor Physical Health

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Fermented Skin Care
Fermented Skin Care
Television Binge-Watching May Boost the Risk of Deadly Blood Clots
Television Binge-Watching May Boost the Risk of Deadly Blood Clots
Western Diet may Augment the Risk of Autoimmune Diseases
Western Diet may Augment the Risk of Autoimmune Diseases
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Adding black pepper in the Kada may help render protection against the Omicron flu with the surge .....
Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron
Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron
New COVID-19 variant — 'IHU' has been discovered in France that raises concerns for another wave of ...
Mutations Specific to Omicron Variant Discovered
Mutations Specific to Omicron Variant Discovered
The highly prevalent, specific mutations that cause the Omicron variant's high infection rate have ....
New 'variant Under Investigation' of Omicron Identified!
New 'variant Under Investigation' of Omicron Identified!
New strain of omicron — BA.2 is classified as a 'variant under investigation' as cases are ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)