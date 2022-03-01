About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Omicron Cause Less Damage to the Lungs

by Hannah Joy on January 3, 2022 at 1:40 PM
Font : A-A+

Omicron Cause Less Damage to the Lungs

Omicron is less severe and does not cause as much damage in the lungs as the previous Covid-19 variants, reveals a new study.

A study by a consortium of US and Japanese scientists on hamsters and mice found those infected with Omicron had less lung damage, lost less weight and were less likely to die than those who had other variants, the Daily Mail reported. It found mice infected with Omicron had a tenth less of the virus in their lungs compared to those with other variants, the report said.

Advertisement


The findings backed up another paper by researchers at the University of Hong Kong, who studied human tissue in Omicron victims. They found Omicron grew significantly more slowly in 12 lung samples than earlier strains of the virus, the report said.

Experts believe the fact the super mutant variant tends not to replicate as much in the lower parts of the lungs means it causes less significant damage, which could be behind its reduced severity, the Daily Mail reported.
Advertisement

Data from South Africa showed Omicron sufferers are up to 80 percent less likely to end up in hospital than those with Delta. And a similar study by the UK Health and Security estimated the risk was 70 percent less.

Roland Eils, a computational biologist at the Berlin Institute of Health, said there is an emerging theme in the literature suggesting the variant tends to stay outside the lungs.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Telemedicine Gonna be Main Pillar of India's Healthcare Syst...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health
New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Omicron to Become Dominant Covid-19 Variant in the US
Omicron to Become Dominant Covid-19 Variant in the US
Omicron variant that was first identified in South Africa, is likely to become a dominant Covid-19 ....
UK Sees First Death Due to Omicron, Says Prime Minister Boris Johnson
UK Sees First Death Due to Omicron, Says Prime Minister Boris Johnson
United Kingdom has seen its first death from Omicron, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Sadly ......
Omicron Case Continues to Rise
Omicron Case Continues to Rise
New highly-transmissible Covid-19 variant — Omicron raises the overall number of infections to ......
Report Says Omicron Infections in UK to Touch 200,000 Daily
Report Says Omicron Infections in UK to Touch 200,000 Daily
In the UK, the number of daily Omicron infections has been estimated as being at 200,000, revealed ....
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close