Omicron Cause Less Damage to the Lungs

Omicron is less severe and does not cause as much damage in the lungs as the previous Covid-19 variants, reveals a new study.
A study by a consortium of US and Japanese scientists on hamsters and mice found those infected with Omicron had less lung damage, lost less weight and were less likely to die than those who had other variants, the Daily Mail reported. It found mice infected with Omicron had a tenth less of the virus in their lungs compared to those with other variants, the report said.
The findings backed up another paper by researchers at the University of Hong Kong, who studied human tissue in Omicron victims. They found Omicron grew significantly more slowly in 12 lung samples than earlier strains of the virus, the report said.
Data from South Africa showed Omicron sufferers are up to 80 percent less likely to end up in hospital than those with Delta. And a similar study by the UK Health and Security estimated the risk was 70 percent less.
Roland Eils, a computational biologist at the Berlin Institute of Health, said there is an emerging theme in the literature suggesting the variant tends to stay outside the lungs.
