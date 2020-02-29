medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Omega-3 Supplements do Not Protect Against Cancer

by Iswarya on  February 29, 2020 at 12:16 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Taking omega-3 supplements offers "little to no" benefit against cancer, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the British Journal of Cancer.
Omega-3 Supplements do Not Protect Against Cancer
Omega-3 Supplements do Not Protect Against Cancer

Increased consumption of omega 3 fats is widely promoted globally because of a common belief that it will protect against, or even reverse, diseases such as cancer, heart attacks and stroke.

Show Full Article


But two systematic reviews published today found that omega 3 supplements may slightly reduce coronary heart disease mortality and events but slightly increase the risk of prostate cancer. Both beneficial and harmful effects are small.

If 1,000 people took omega 3 supplements for around four years, three people would avoid dying from heart disease, six people would avoid a coronary event (such as a heart attack), and three extra people would develop prostate cancer.

Omega 3 fats are also readily available as over-the-counter supplements, and they are widely bought and used.

The research team looked at 47 trials involving adults who didn't have cancer, who were at increased risk of cancer, or had a previous cancer diagnosis, and 86 trials with evidence on cardiovascular events or deaths. More than 100,000 participants were randomized to consume more long-chain omega-3 fats (fish oils), or maintain their usual intake, for at least a year for each of the reviews.

They studied the number of people who died, received a new diagnosis of cancer, heart attack, or stroke and/or died of any of the diseases. Lead author Dr. Lee Hooper, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, said: "Our previous research has shown that long-chain omega 3 supplements, including fish oils, do not protect against conditions such as anxiety, depression, stroke, diabetes or death.

"These large systematic reviews included information from many thousands of people over long periods. This large amount of information has clarified that if we take omega 3 supplements for several years, we may very slightly reduce our risk of heart disease, but balance this with very slightly increasing our risk of some cancers. The overall effects on our health are minimal.

"The evidence on omega 3 mostly comes from trials of fish oil supplements, so health effects of oily fish, a rich source of long-chain omega 3, are unclear. Oily fish is a very nutritious food as part of a balanced diet, rich in protein and energy as well as important micronutrients such as selenium, iodine, vitamin D and calcium - it is much more than an omega 3 source.

"But we found that there is no demonstrable value in people taking omega 3 oil supplements for the prevention or treatment of cancer. In fact, we found that they may very slightly increase cancer risk, particularly for prostate cancer.

"However this risk is offset by a small protective effect on cardiovascular disease.

"Considering the environmental concerns about industrial fishing and the impact it is having on fish stocks and plastic pollution in the oceans, it seems unhelpful to continue to take fish oil tablets that give little or no benefit."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Fish Oil Benefits

Omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil are helpful to treat many health problems. Fish oil benefits eyes, bones, heart, brain, skin and hair.

Fish Health Benefits

Fish is one of the staple food of coastal inhabitants. Nutrition in fish includes protein, calcium and omega-3 fatty acids. Fish is considered to be beneficial for heart and brain.

MUFA and PUFA Foods

Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids are the healthy fats. Replacing unhealthy saturated fats and trans fats with MUFA and PUFA help improve health.

Take Omega-3 Fatty Acid Medications to Control High Triglyceride Levels

Prescription omega-3 fatty acid drugs can effectively reduce triglyceride levels, and can be safely taken with statin drugs that reduce cholesterol levels.

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.

Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Our body derives omega 3 fatty acids from the food we eat. Heres a list of foods rich in omega 3s and how they help in the various body functions and protect our health.

Promote Your Health with Nutrition Supplements

As a part of preventive care one should take a good quality nutritional supplement containing antioxidants and micronutrients in amounts, which promote health.

Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing

Eating the right foods will enhance your beauty inside out. So, eliminate processed foods, refined sugars and artificial sweeteners and eat the foods that would detox your body and add to your beauty. Heres a list of these foods.

More News on:

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid ArthritisPromote Your Health with Nutrition SupplementsTop Beauty Foods to Look Younger and GlowingHealth Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Does Not Lose Its Health Benefits Even After Cooking

You Need to Eat Less to Live Longer

Migraine
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive