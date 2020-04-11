Omega-3 Rich Foods Improve Post-heart Attack Prognosis

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids were found to strengthen the heart's membranes, decreasing the risk of hospital readmission and mortality after a heart attack (myocardial infarction), stated a team of researchers from the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital and Research Institute (IGTP) and the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM).



Researchers used data from 950 patients; omega-3 levels in the blood were recorded after the patients were admitted to hospital for heart attack treatment.

‘High levels of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) are linked to a lower hospital readmission risk from cardiovascular causes, increased levels of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) is associated with a decreased death risk.’

Omega 3 Fatty Acids



The study focused on the following omega 3 fatty acids:



Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) is a type of omega-3 fatty acid found in oily fish. The EPA is incorporated into the phospholipids in the cardiomyocytes' membranes, protecting them from a wide variety of heart stressors.



Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), omega-3 fatty acid of vegetable origin, is found in walnuts, soybeans, and derivatives. Antoni Bayés, clinical director of Cardiology at Germans Trias, concludes: "Incorporating marine and vegetable omega-3s into the diet of patients at risk of cardiovascular disease is an integrative strategy for improving both their quality of life and prognosis if they suffer a heart attack."



Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Fight depression and anxiety.

Improve eye health.

Promote brain health during pregnancy.

Improve risk factors for heart disease.

Fight inflammation and autoimmune disorders. Foods Rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids Flax seeds

Salmon

Walnuts

Canola

Oysters

Avocados



For three years, the patients were monitored after being discharged, and researchers revealed that having increased omega-3 levels in the blood at the time of heart attack was linked to a decreased risk of complications. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.