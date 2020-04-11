by Colleen Fleiss on  November 4, 2020 at 10:33 PM Heart Disease News
Omega-3 Rich Foods Improve Post-heart Attack Prognosis
Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids were found to strengthen the heart's membranes, decreasing the risk of hospital readmission and mortality after a heart attack (myocardial infarction), stated a team of researchers from the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital and Research Institute (IGTP) and the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM).

Researchers used data from 950 patients; omega-3 levels in the blood were recorded after the patients were admitted to hospital for heart attack treatment.

For three years, the patients were monitored after being discharged, and researchers revealed that having increased omega-3 levels in the blood at the time of heart attack was linked to a decreased risk of complications. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.


Omega 3 Fatty Acids

The study focused on the following omega 3 fatty acids:

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) is a type of omega-3 fatty acid found in oily fish. The EPA is incorporated into the phospholipids in the cardiomyocytes' membranes, protecting them from a wide variety of heart stressors.

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), omega-3 fatty acid of vegetable origin, is found in walnuts, soybeans, and derivatives. Antoni Bayés, clinical director of Cardiology at Germans Trias, concludes: "Incorporating marine and vegetable omega-3s into the diet of patients at risk of cardiovascular disease is an integrative strategy for improving both their quality of life and prognosis if they suffer a heart attack."

Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
  • Fight depression and anxiety.
  • Improve eye health.
  • Promote brain health during pregnancy.
  • Improve risk factors for heart disease.
  • Fight inflammation and autoimmune disorders.
Foods Rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids
  • Flax seeds
  • Salmon
  • Walnuts
  • Canola
  • Oysters
  • Avocados


