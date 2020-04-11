Omega-3 Rich Foods Improve Post-heart Attack Prognosis

For three years, the patients were monitored after being discharged, and researchers revealed that having increased omega-3 levels in the blood at the time of heart attack was linked to a decreased risk of complications. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
‘High levels of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) are linked to a lower hospital readmission risk from cardiovascular causes, increased levels of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) is associated with a decreased death risk.’
Omega 3 Fatty Acids
The study focused on the following omega 3 fatty acids:
Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) is a type of omega-3 fatty acid found in oily fish. The EPA is incorporated into the phospholipids in the cardiomyocytes' membranes, protecting them from a wide variety of heart stressors.
Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), omega-3 fatty acid of vegetable origin, is found in walnuts, soybeans, and derivatives.
Antoni Bayés, clinical director of Cardiology at Germans Trias, concludes: "Incorporating marine and vegetable omega-3s into the diet of patients at risk of cardiovascular disease is an integrative strategy for improving both their quality of life and prognosis if they suffer a heart attack."
Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Foods Rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids
- Fight depression and anxiety.
- Improve eye health.
- Promote brain health during pregnancy.
- Improve risk factors for heart disease.
- Fight inflammation and autoimmune disorders.
- Flax seeds
- Salmon
- Walnuts
- Canola
- Oysters
- Avocados
Source: Medindia