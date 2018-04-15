medindia
Omega-3 Not As Beneficial For Dry Eye Disease As Believed

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 15, 2018 at 11:19 PM
Omega-3 supplements are not significantly better than a placebo at reducing dry eye symptoms, revealed study.

Dry eye disease is an often chronic condition that causes burning, itching, or stinging sensations in the eye, as well as impairs vision.
Omega-3 Not As Beneficial For Dry Eye Disease As Believed

The study results refute the long-held belief that EPA and DHA -- types of Omega-3 -- reduce dry eye symptoms.

Even the highest dose of Omega-3 supplements ever tested, did not show significant difference than placebo in outcomes for participants, the researchers said.

"Our findings provide evidence that, contrary to a long-held belief in the ophthalmic community, Omega-3 supplements are not significantly better than a placebo at reducing dry eye symptoms," said Maureen Maguire, Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, US.

"The results are significant and may change the way a lot of ophthalmologists and optometrists treat their patients," added Vatinee Y. Bunya, Assistant Professor at the varsity.

For the clinical trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the team enrolled a total of 535 participants with at least a six-month history of moderate to severe dry eye.

A total of 349 participants received daily doses of fish-derived Omega-3 fatty acids and 186 participants received a daily dose of olive oil.

Each Omega-3 dose contained 2,000 milligrams of EPA and 1,000 milligrams of DHA. Each placebo dose contained 5 grams, or roughly one teaspoon, of olive oil.

After 12 months, the researchers found that participant's symptoms had improved substantially in both groups, but there was no significant difference in the degree of symptom improvement between the groups.

Source: IANS

More News on:

Nervous Tic Eye Vision LASIK Surgery Facts Allergy Eye Drops Routine Eye Examination Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis Quiz On Eye Donation Dry Eye Symptom Evaluation Clear the Blur-Tips to Boost Your Eye-Q 

