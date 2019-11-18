medindia

Omega-3 may Protect Against Heart Disease-related Death

by Iswarya on  November 18, 2019 at 1:08 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Taking omega-3 pills protects against diseases, especially when it comes to heart health. The findings of the study are presented at 2019 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions.
Omega-3 may Protect Against Heart Disease-related Death
Omega-3 may Protect Against Heart Disease-related Death

In one study, the Intermountain research team identified 87 patients who were part of the Intermountain INSPIRE Registry and had developed prostate cancer. These patients were also tested for plasma levels of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), which are two common omega-3 fatty acids.

Show Full Article


When compared to a matched control group of 149 men, the researchers found that higher omega-3 levels were not linked with elevated prostate cancer risk.

Viet T. Le, MPAS, PA, researcher and physician assistant at the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute, said they undertook this study in light of findings from a 2013 paper from the Journal of the National Cancer Institute that suggested a possible link between higher omega-3 plasma levels and the development of prostate cancer, one that has been debated since publication.

"If I'm recommending omega-3 for my patients to save their hearts, I want to make sure I'm not putting them at risk for prostate cancer," said Le. "Our study found no evidence of a link between the two."

In the second study presented at the 2019 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, the Intermountain researchers looked at 894 patients undergoing coronary angiography (a test that shows how blood flows through the arteries in the heart).

These patients had no prior history of heart attack or coronary artery disease, however upon their first angiogram, about 40% of those patients had severe disease, and about 10% had the three-vessel disease, Le said.

Researchers also measured patients' plasma levels of omega-3 metabolites, including DHA and EPA. Those patients were then followed to see who had a subsequent heart attack, stroke, heart failure, or who died.

Researchers found that patients who higher rates of omega-3 metabolites had a lower risk of those follow up adverse effects regardless of whether they had severe disease or not on their initial angiogram.

"This study is important because we looked at how omega-3 helps patients who have already developed disease, and its effects on survival - both in getting to the first angiography to be diagnosed (vs. having a heart attack or worse before even knowing they have heart disease) and thereafter," said Le.

"While a seeming association between higher plasma omega-3 levels and the findings of severe heart disease upon initial angiogram might raise alarms that omega-3 isn't beneficial, they did live to see a doctor and get diagnosed," Le added. "And we saw a link between higher levels of omega-3 and their survival rate thereafter."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called " Congenital heart diseases".

Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease

The correlation between diet, lifestyle and heart disease. The importance of balanced diet life style and exercise for controlling heart disease.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Heart Disease Patients Benefit More from Exercise Than Healthy People

Exercise is more beneficial to people with cardiovascular problems than those without cardiovascular disease (CVD). Increased physical activity reduces the risk of dying for people with and without CVD.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.

Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Our body derives omega 3 fatty acids from the food we eat. Heres a list of foods rich in omega 3s and how they help in the various body functions and protect our health.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Promote Your Health with Nutrition Supplements

As a part of preventive care one should take a good quality nutritional supplement containing antioxidants and micronutrients in amounts, which promote health.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing

Eating the right foods will enhance your beauty inside out. So, eliminate processed foods, refined sugars and artificial sweeteners and eat the foods that would detox your body and add to your beauty. Heres a list of these foods.

More News on:

HeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisDiet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid ArthritisPromote Your Health with Nutrition SupplementsTop Beauty Foods to Look Younger and GlowingHealth Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty AcidsPericarditis

What's New on Medindia

World Prematurity Day: Premature Babies Also Have a Right to Live

Extra Sensory Perception

Night Blindness
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive