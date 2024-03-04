About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Omega-3 Intake Patterns Among Expectant Mothers

by Karishma Abhishek on Mar 4 2024 11:26 PM

Omega-3 Intake Patterns Among Expectant Mothers
Nationwide cohort study highlights a concerning trend where a quarter of pregnant women fail to consume omega-3 fatty acids, either through fish or supplements, despite their proven benefits for pregnancy outcomes and offspring health (1 Trusted Source
Demographic and health characteristics associated with fish and n-3 fatty acid supplement intake during pregnancy: results from pregnancy cohorts in the ECHO program

Go to source).
The study, “Demographic and health characteristics associated with fish and n-3 fatty acid supplement intake during pregnancy: results from pregnancy cohorts in the ECHO program” was led by investigators at the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute and published in Public Health Nutrition.

Pregnancy
Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
The study is timely, arriving as the World Health Organization and U.S. National Academies both plan to issue reports on the risks and benefits of fish consumption in pregnancy later this year.

“Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients for supporting positive health outcomes. Getting enough of these nutrients during pregnancy is vital for preventing preterm birth and promoting optimal child health and neurodevelopment,” said the study’s lead author Emily Oken, Harvard Medical School professor and chair of the Department of Population Medicine at the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute.

Pregnant Women Miss the Mark

Prior research looking at the demographic characteristics associated with fish and supplement intake during pregnancy has been limited, involving fewer participants and older data that may not represent current intake.

The study team addressed this research gap using information on fish consumption reported by 10,800 pregnant women, and supplement intake information from 12,646 pregnant women from cohorts across the U.S. participating in the Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) program.

Ultrasound During Pregnancy
Ultrasound During Pregnancy
Ultrasound during pregnancy is a non-invasive procedure and is an integral part of the fetal monitoring during the pregnancy.


Did You Know?


Omega-3 intake during pregnancy has been linked to a lower likelihood of postpartum depression.
Study results showed that nearly 25% of participants reported not eating fish or eating it less than once per month, and only 16% took supplements.

Advertisement
Top 10 Benefits of Exercise During Pregnancy
Top 10 Benefits of Exercise During Pregnancy
Pregnancy is a period marked with anxieties, worries and unanswered questions. Exercising during pregnancy is not only healthy, it can also be fun and rewarding.
Contrary to expectations, supplement use was less common among those who consumed less fish, putting that group at even higher risk for insufficient omega-3 fatty acid intake.

Similar to supplement use, older participants with a higher income and education consumed more fish.

Advertisement
Anemia in Pregnancy
Anemia in Pregnancy
Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.
However, unlike supplements, fish consumption was higher in those with racial/ethnic identities other than non-Hispanic White and in those who used tobacco and nicotine products.

The highest likelihood of supplement intake was among those who were older, had a higher education and income, and were non-Hispanic White or Asian.

Additionally, supplement use was less common among those at higher risk for adverse pregnancy outcomes as a function of using tobacco or nicotine products or having a higher BMI.

“Current evidence shows that the benefits of maternal consumption of low-mercury fish, or in its place, omega-3 supplements, outweigh any potential risks,” says Dr. Oken.

“Our study provides updated information to inform much needed public health advice and resources to support clinical conversations to encourage consumption of low-mercury fish during pregnancy and intake of omega-3 supplements among those who do not consume fish.”

Reference:
  1. Demographic and health characteristics associated with fish and n-3 fatty acid supplement intake during pregnancy: results from pregnancy cohorts in the ECHO program - (https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/public-health-nutrition/article/demographic-and-health-characteristics-associated-with-fish-and-n3-fatty-acid-supplement-intake-during-pregnancy-results-from-pregnancy-cohorts-in-the-echo-program/0E01EA1F752824D540A5D28E78CC23E6)


Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All
Advertisement