Omega-3 Intake Improves Memory in Alzheimer’s Patients
A unique study collects data on memory test and new biomarkers in spinal fluid in people with Alzheimer's disease treated with Omega 3 fatty acids (FFAs).

Alzheimer's disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. It is currently ranked as the sixth leading cause of death among elderly people in the United States.

This study was conducted by researchers at Karolinska Institute, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, and Uppsala University. It is a small study that includes 33 patients, 18 of which were given omega-3 supplements morning and evening and 15 made up the control group.


Spinal fluid samples were collected, and patients performed a memory test at the start of the study and after six months.

The memory function of the patients in the group that had taken omega-3 is stable, whereas the patients in the control group have deteriorated. No differences were seen in various biomarkers in the spinal fluid samples between the groups.

There are differences within the group given omega-3, an increase of two of the markers that are linked to damaged nerve cells. However, no clinical link to the memory tests were detected.

A larger study based on these findings with over 200 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease was initiated by Yvonne Freund-Levi and team.

In that study, the researchers examined, among other things, whether omega-3 transfers from the supplements to the brain and concluded that that was indeed the case.

The best piece of advice researchers has to offer at the moment is to be physically active and to include omega-3 in our diet in the form of oily fish or as supplements.

Difference in the results of the memory tests, and patients who were taking omega-3 supplements at an early stage of the disease scored better were observed in this research.

A major step forward is that researchers in the future will be able to examine the biomarkers in blood samples rather than having to perform spinal tap procedures on the patients.



