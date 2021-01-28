by Anjanee Sharma on  January 28, 2021 at 4:00 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Omega 3 Fatty Acids May Prevent Development of Asthma
Researchers found that in children carrying a common gene variant, a diet high in long-chain omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risk of developing asthma.

Most adults with asthma get diagnosed in childhood. Around one in eleven children (1.1 million) are currently being treated for asthma. Expenditure for the treatment and caring for people with asthma comes up to around £1 billion.

Senior author Professor Seif Shaheen says "Asthma is the most common chronic condition in childhood, and we currently don't know how to prevent it."

She explains that a poor diet may increase the risk of developing asthma. While previous studies only conducted short term studies, this research team measured children's diet and then followed up with them over many years to see who developed asthma and who didn't.

She adds "While we cannot say for certain that eating more fish will prevent asthma in children, based on our findings, it would nevertheless be sensible for children in the UK to consume more fish, as only a few currently achieve recommended intake."

Fish is a rich source of long chain omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), all with anti-inflammatory properties.

Researchers used data of mothers pregnant in the early 1990s. The team has been following up with their children since then. They analyzed the association between intake of EPA and DHA from fish at seven years of age, using food frequency questionnaires, and incidence of new cases of doctor-diagnosed asthma at 11-14 years of age.

In the group as a whole (4,543 people), long-chain omega-3 intake from fish was not associated with asthma. However, in more than half of the children carrying a common variant in the fatty acid desaturase (FADS) gene, higher dietary intake of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids was associated with a lower risk (51%) of asthma. FADS is associated with lower levels of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids in the blood.

These results were also found in a Swedish Study.

The researchers state that they cannot ascertain that a higher intake of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids in childhood can prevent asthma development as only an observable association was found.




Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Childhood Asthma
Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.
READ MORE
Advantages of Eating Fish Foods
Researchers worldwide have discovered that eating fish regularly is good for health. Regular consumption of fish may reduce the risk of diseases such as asthma, prostate cancer and eyesight.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids
Our body derives omega 3 fatty acids from the food we eat. Here's a list of foods rich in omega 3s and how they help in the various body functions and protect our health.
READ MORE
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.
READ MORE
Asthma
It's a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
READ MORE
Brain Food
It is a myth that the brain quits generating new cells once you reach adulthood. They are regenerating all the time.
READ MORE
Churg-Strauss Syndrome
Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.
READ MORE
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.
READ MORE
Traumatizing Trans Fats
Artificial trans fats are created when vegetable oils are partially hydrogenated to form "trans" unsaturated double bonds.
READ MORE
Wheezing
Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Childhood AsthmaAsthmaAdvantages of Eating Fish FoodsRemedies for Seasonal Allergy ReliefAllergy - Symptom EvaluationOmega Fatty AcidsWheezingBrain FoodTraumatizing Trans FatsChurg-Strauss Syndrome