Omega 3 Fatty Acids May Prevent Development of Asthma

‘In children carrying FADS gene, a diet high in long-chain omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risk of developing asthma’

Source: Medindia

Researchers found that in children carrying a common gene variant, a diet high in long-chain omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risk of developing asthma.Most adults with asthma get diagnosed in childhood. Around one in eleven children (1.1 million) are currently being treated for asthma. Expenditure for the treatment and caring for people with asthma comes up to around £1 billion.Senior author Professor Seif Shaheen saysShe explains that a poor diet may increase the risk of developing asthma. While previous studies only conducted short term studies, this research team measured children's diet and then followed up with them over many years to see who developed asthma and who didn't.She addsFish is a rich source of long chain omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), all with anti-inflammatory properties.Researchers used data of mothers pregnant in the early 1990s. The team has been following up with their children since then. They analyzed the association between intake of EPA and DHA from fish at seven years of age, using food frequency questionnaires, and incidence of new cases of doctor-diagnosed asthma at 11-14 years of age.In the group as a whole (4,543 people), long-chain omega-3 intake from fish was not associated with asthma. However, in more than half of the children carrying a common variant in the fatty acid desaturase (FADS) gene, higher dietary intake of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids was associated with a lower risk (51%) of asthma. FADS is associated with lower levels of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids in the blood.These results were also found in a Swedish Study.The researchers state that they cannot ascertain that a higher intake of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids in childhood can prevent asthma development as only an observable association was found.