medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Omega 3 Fatty Acids Help Fight Breast Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 18, 2018 at 10:02 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil could slow the spread and growth of breast cancer cells, revealed study published in the journal Clinical & Experimental Metastasis, which is published under the Springer imprint.
Omega 3 Fatty Acids Help Fight Breast Cancer
Omega 3 Fatty Acids Help Fight Breast Cancer

According to lead author, Saraswoti Khadge of the University of Nebraska Medical Centre in the US, fatty acids stopped further delayed tumors from forming, and blocked the cancerous cells from spreading to other organs in mice. The researchers speculate that this might be because of the way in which omega-3 fatty acids support the body's immune and anti-inflammatory systems.

Two groups of adult female mice were fed a liquid diet for which the calorie count and percentage of fat that each contained were the same. The notable difference was that one diet contained plant oils rich in omega-6 polyunsaturated fats, and the other diet contained fish oil rich in omega-3 fatty acids. The mice were then injected with 4T1 breast cancer cells that cause aggressive tumors to develop in the breast. These cells are known to spread spontaneously to other parts of the body, such as bones, the lungs and liver, but less frequently to the heart, kidneys and ovaries. The mice were autopsied and studied 35 days after the breast cancer cells were injected.

Khadge and her colleagues found the chance that the breast cancer cells would take hold in the breast glands of the adult female mice was significantly lower in those on the omega 3-diet. Tumors took significantly longer to start developing in these mice, and this had an influence on their size. After 35 days, the tumors detected in their breasts were 50 per cent smaller than those that developed in the omega 6-group. The likelihood of the cancerous cells growing and spreading to other organs in the omega-3 group was also lower and these mice survived longer than those on the omega-6 diet. Indeed some of the omega-3 fed mice appeared to never develop breast cancer.

More T-cells were found in the tissue of the mice in the omega-3 group than in the omega-6 group, and these correlated with dying tumor cells. This is important because T-cells are white blood cells that play a role in strengthening the immune system against tumors. The mice fed an omega-3 diet also had less inflammation. According to Khadge this could mean that a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids helps to suppress the type of inflammation that can trigger the rapid development and spread of tumors as well as promote T-cell responses to tumors.

"Our study emphasizes the potential therapeutic role of dietary long-chain omega-3 fatty acids in the control of tumor growth and metastasis," explains Khadge, who emphasizes that this does not mean that an omega-3 diet could summarily prevent breast cancer tumors from forming altogether. This study is based on dietary consumption during adult life. Its findings are in line with previous studies that showed how eating fish oil based diets during pregnancy and as a child markedly suppresses the development and spread of breast cancer.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Our body derives omega 3 fatty acids from the food we eat. Here's a list of foods rich in omega 3s and how they help in the various body functions and protect our health.

Quiz on Omega Fatty Acids

Quiz on Omega Fatty Acids

Body can't make omega fatty acids but these are essential for good health. So you have to get them from food sources and supplements. Take this quiz and find out why omega fatty acids are important and what foods are good sources of omega fatty ...

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Advantages of Eating Fish Foods

Advantages of Eating Fish Foods

Researchers worldwide have discovered that eating fish regularly is good for health. Regular consumption of fish may reduce the risk of diseases such as asthma, prostate cancer and eyesight.

Breast Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Advantages of Eating Fish Foods Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Diet For Vertigo

Diet For Vertigo

True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these ...

 Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the ...

 Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola's health benefits range from curing headaches to fighting cancer. Read on to know more ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive