Omega-3 Calculator Created By a Newspaper Helps Researchers

When it comes to cardiovascular disease (CVD) in particular, the literature supporting the benefits of omega-3s EPA and DHA has been mixed. On the one hand, a 2018 meta-analysis concluded that current evidence does not support a role for omega-3s in CVD risk reduction. On the other hand, three major randomized trials reported in late 2018 showed that omega-3s significantly reduced the risk for vascular death, myocardial infarction, and major adverse cardiovascular events. The latter study was particularly compelling because it used 4 grams of EPA (as opposed to the usual 0.84 grams of EPA and DHA) in statin-treated patients and found a 25% risk reduction in CVD events.According to Kristina Harris Jackson, Ph.D., RD, who was the co-lead author on this latest paper, "A low dose could make a study show no effect of EPA and DHA, which makes the literature more indecisive and the medical community more skeptical of omega-3 benefits," she said. "Hopefully, ensuring the dose of EPA and DHA is high enough to reach a target Omega-3 Index level will clarify whether or not EPA and DHA are effective."The model equation developed in this paper can be used to estimate the final Omega-3 Index (and 95% CI) of a population given the omega-3 EPA and DHA dose and baseline Omega-3 Index. As an example, a population with a baseline Omega-3 Index of 4.9% that is given 840 mg EPA and DHA per day (as a 1-gram ethyl ester capsule) would achieve a mean Omega-3 Index of 6.5% (95% CI: 6.3%, 6.7%).Rearranging the equation, one can calculate the approximate EPA/DHA doses (of triglyceride forms) needed to achieve a mean Omega-3 Index of 8% in 13 weeks. This would require about 2200 mg of EPA and DHA for a baseline Omega-3 Index of 2%, approximately 1500 mg for a baseline Omega-3 Index of 4%, and roughly 750 mg of EPA and DHA for a baseline Omega-3 Index of 6%.Using this example, Jackson and her colleagues predicted that the minimum dose of EPA and DHA necessary to be 95% certain that the mean baseline Omega-3 Index of 4% will increase to 8% (in 13 weeks) is ?1750 grams per day of a triglyceride formulation or 2500 grams per day of an ethyl ester formulation. Both of these forms are common in fish oil preparations.So in order for 95% of subjects (not just 50%) to achieve a desirable Omega-3 Index from a baseline of? 4%, roughly 2000 grams per day of EPA and DHA (depending on the chemical form) would likely be required.The calculator presented in this paper does not eliminate the need for Omega-3 Index testing. In fact, establishing a baseline Omega-3 Index is essential to use the calculator."The recommended doses are simply average responses, but individual responses to EPA and DHA are still very difficult to predict," said Dr. Jackson. "In a recent consumer cohort, we found individuals spanned the full range of Omega-3 Index despite reporting the same amount of fish intake and supplement use."This paper showed that if people want to reach 8% in a relatively short amount of time, such as three to four months, they would need 1-2 grams EPA and DHA per day, depending on their starting Omega-3 Index."As noted, the equation developed [in this paper] can aid in predicting population Omega-3 Index changes, but because of the large interindividual variability in the Omega-3 Index response to EPA and DHA supplementation, it will likely be less useful in the clinical setting where direct testing of the Omega-3 Index would be the preferred approach to assessing EPA and DHA status," the study authors explained.Source: Eurekalert