medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Olfactory Brain Affects Memory

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 1, 2019 at 11:59 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New aspect of how the processing of odors impacts memory centres has been discovered by two neuroscientists of Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB).
Olfactory Brain Affects Memory
Olfactory Brain Affects Memory

Dr. Christina Strauch and Professor Denise Manahan-Vaughan report about their findings in the online edition of the magazine Cerebral Cortex on 9 April 2019.

Electric impulses simulate odors

To find out how odors affect memory formation, the researchers triggered an artificial perception of an odor in the brains of rats. To do this, they stimulated the piriform cortex with electrical impulses. "We were very surprised to see that the hippocampus directly responds to stimulation of the piriform cortex," remarked Christina Strauch.

The hippocampus uses sensory information to create complex memories. The basis of this processes is its ability to increase the efficacy of information transmission across synapses and thereby store memory contents. This process is called synaptic plasticity. Manahan-Vaughan and Strauch were the first to show that stimulation of the anterior piriform cortex triggers synaptic plasticity in the hippocampus.

Special role for olfaction

In a second step, the researchers examined to what extent the piriform cortex competes with the entorhinal cortex in driving hippocampal synaptic plasticity. This structure sends information about activity in all sensory modalities to the hippocampus. Activating the afferent pathway of this structure, called the perforant path, triggered completely different reaction patterns in the hippocampus, to those generated by the piriform cortex. "The study gives us a theoretical basis for understanding how olfaction plays such a special role in memory formation and retrieval," commented Denise Manahan-Vaughan.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Foods to Improve Memory Power

Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Quiz on Memory Loss

"Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society, no future." - Elie Wiesel Whether it is a short term memory loss just as Dory in 'Finding Nemo' had or a more permanent one ...

Strong Mobile Phone Radiation Can Influence Learning Processes

Neuroscientists from Bochum have proved that extremely high-powered electromagnetic fields (EMFs) indeed influence learning processes on the synaptic level within the brain.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things

You can train your brain to memorize things faster. If you’re thinking about how to train the brain, then you may also be thinking if there are ways to improve memory. Here are easy and quick ways to improve memory and effectively recall information.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Brain Exercises to Improve Memory Foods to Improve Memory Power Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things 

What's New on Medindia

How to Prevent Memory Loss in Kids with Brain Tumors During Radiotherapy

Perilymph Fistula

International Day of Immunology: Celebrating Your Amazing Immune System
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive