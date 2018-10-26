medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Older Adults with a Good Memory, Strong Grip May Avoid or Delay Disability

by Iswarya on  October 26, 2018 at 10:36 AM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Older adults who have a good memory and strong grip can prevent future disability, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.
Older Adults with a Good Memory, Strong Grip May Avoid or Delay Disability
Older Adults with a Good Memory, Strong Grip May Avoid or Delay Disability

As we age, we may develop certain disabilities that make it difficult to walk, climb, balance or maintain our excellent motor skills. In turn, these changes can affect our ability to perform routine, daily tasks, which can lead to a loss of independence and reduced quality of life. However, experts say that it is often possible to treat these difficulties before they lead to disability.

For example, having good muscle strength helps us maintain the ability to function well. Research suggests that a minimum level of strength is needed for good physical function. The stronger older adults are, the better able they may be to prevent future disability.

To learn more about how and whether being strong can ward off disability, a team of researchers examined information from a study called SHARE.

It involved a survey of people aged 50 and older across most European Union countries and Israel every two years. This survey collected information about health, social and economic status, and participants' social and family networks. A total of 30,434 people participated in this survey.

The researchers looked at the survey participants' answers to ten questions about their ability to:

  • Walk 100 meters (328 feet)
  • Sit for approximately 2 hours
  • Get up from a chair after sitting for long periods
  • Climb several flights of stairs without resting
  • Climb one flight of stairs without resting, stooping, kneeling, or crouching
  • Reach or extend their arms above shoulder level
  • Pull or push large objects such as a living room chair
  • Lift or carry weights over 10 pounds
  • Pick up a small coin from a table

Answers to all ten questions were collected five different times. The researchers examined the effects of grip strength and cognition--the ability to remember, think, and make decisions--and how those affected the participants over time. The researchers learned that maintaining grip strength and protecting mental ability might prevent or delay disability.

The researchers suggested that older adults who perform physical and mental training may be able to slow down their physical decline and potentially prevent future problems such as the loss of independence, reduced quality of life, the likelihood of developing depression and dementia, and even death.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amoebic Dysentery Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive