medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Older Adults Likely to Visit Emergency Department Soon After Nurse's House Call

by Sushma Rao on  April 30, 2018 at 1:23 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Non-urgent visits to the emergency department are more in senior patient who get home care from nurses. These cases are frequently seen on the same day, according to a new research in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).
Older Adults Likely to Visit Emergency Department Soon After Nurse's House Call
Older Adults Likely to Visit Emergency Department Soon After Nurse's House Call

"An emergency department visit is not necessarily a negative outcome, but may be if a frail patient could more appropriately be treated by their usual community-based providers who know them best," says Dr. Andrew Costa, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, who led the study.

Compared with younger people, frail older adults visit the emergency department more often, have longer stays, more misdiagnoses, and are more likely to be admitted to hospital.

"There have been concerns that -- while striving for more efficiency -- home care has evolved to be task-focused without the kind of full-scope, comprehensive practice that could be integrated with responsive primary care," says Dr. Costa.

The study was conducted in Ontario's Hamilton-Niagara-Haldimand-Brant region, which has the largest number of adults older than age 65 in the province. Researchers used home care billing records for 2015 to determine which home care services a patient received, then linked those data to emergency department records to determine if a patient visited the same day after 5 pm.

They found that patients who received home care visits from a nurse were more likely to visit the emergency department. The likelihood was greater among people who were not admitted to hospital or who had non-urgent scores for severity of illness that brought them to hospital.

"It's difficult to determine the appropriateness of an emergency department visit, but we found stronger associations with less acute emergency visits. This suggests that some patients likely could have received care in less acute settings if it was available," says Aaron Jones, a study author and PhD student at McMaster under Dr. Costa.

In a related commentary, Dr. Allan Detsky, Mount Sinai Hospital and the University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, and coauthors write, "These findings are disappointing but not unexpected, and serve to remind us that patients who require home-based care are complex. When community-based nurses are neither integrated into primary care teams nor equipped with resources to manage patients' problems effectively -- perhaps by a limited scope of practice -- patients have nowhere else to go but the emergency department."

Sometimes this is due to a "failure to cope" (called "the social admission" in the United States) and can lead to poor care from health care providers because of negative attitudes.

"We must all remember that social problems are real problems and that those with "failure to cope" require compassionate and thoughtful care just as every other patient does; they are not impositions on our professional lives," urge the commentary authors."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Related Links

Exercise for Seniors

Exercise for Seniors

Poor health and recurrent illnesses can severely compromise quality of life for seniors. But with appropriate exercise, seniors can age gracefully and maintain overall good health.

Power Up All Three Meals With Protein To Improve Muscle Mass in Seniors

Power Up All Three Meals With Protein To Improve Muscle Mass in Seniors

Protein contains amino acids which are essential for muscle building, growth and repair so optimizing intake can help in improving muscle mass.

When Should the Elderly Stop Driving

When Should the Elderly Stop Driving

We care for our elders and may seem harsh by stopping them and curbing their independence - but good in the long run.

Study Finds High Risk of Head Injuries In Seniors in Long-term Care Residence

Study Finds High Risk of Head Injuries In Seniors in Long-term Care Residence

A study finds that seniors in long-term care facilities are at high risk of head injuries, with 37% of people experiencing head impact in falls.

Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety

Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety

Road accidents are one of the significant causes of disability, injury and death in the world. Every hour, nearly 14 lives are lost due to road accidents in India.

What you ought to know about Callus

What you ought to know about Callus

Wondering how to know if you have callus? Look into this to find interesting facts symptoms, causes, diagnosis and treatment for callus.

Women More Prone to Road Rage

Women More Prone to Road Rage

If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.

More News on:

Emergency Alarming Facts about Road Traffic Accidents Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety Women More Prone to Road Rage What you ought to know about Callus 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap headaches are severely painful headaches that peak within 60 seconds and occur without ...

 Tetralogy of Fallot

Tetralogy of Fallot

Fallot's tetralogy is a rare and complex birth defect of the heart. Babies born with this condition ...

 Bubonic Plague

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...