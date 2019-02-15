medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Old Sperm Could Produce Healthy Offspring: Here’s How

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 15, 2019 at 12:59 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sperm that lives for longer before fertilizing an egg (old sperm ) can produce healthier offspring, reports a new study.
Old Sperm Could Produce Healthy Offspring: Here’s How
Old Sperm Could Produce Healthy Offspring: Here’s How

Sperm that lives for longer before fertilizing an egg produce healthier offspring - according to new research from the University of East Anglia and Uppsala University in Sweden.

New research published shows that longer-lived sperm in an ejaculate of a zebrafish male produce offspring with longer and healthier lifespans - who in turn produce more and healthier offspring themselves - than the shorter-lived sperm in the same ejaculate.

The findings may have important implications for human reproduction and fertility, particularly in the context of assisted fertilization technologies.

Lead researcher Dr. Simone Immler, from UEA's School of Biological Sciences, said: "One male produces thousands to millions of sperm in a single ejaculate, but only very few end up fertilizing an egg.

"The sperm within an ejaculate vary not only in their shape and performance, but also in the genetic material that each of them carries.

"Until now, there was a general assumption that it doesn't really matter which sperm fertilizes an egg as long as it can fertilize it.

"But we have shown that there are massive differences between sperm and how they affect the offspring."

The research team performed in vitro fertilizations by collecting gametes from males and females. They then split the ejaculate of a male into two halves.

In one half, they selected for shorter-lived sperm and in the other for longer-lived sperm. They then added the sperm to two half clutches from a female to fertilize the eggs and reared the offspring into adulthood.

They then monitored their lifespan and their reproductive output for two years.

Dr. Immler said: "We found that when we select for the longer-lived sperm within the ejaculate of male zebrafish, the resulting offspring is much fitter than their full siblings sired by the shorter-lived sperm of the same male.

"More specifically, offspring sired by longer-lived sperm produce more and healthier offspring throughout their life that age at a slower rate.

"This is a surprising result, which suggests that it is important to understand how sperm selection may contribute to the fitness of the next generations."

The researchers are currently in the process of identifying the genes underlying their findings.

"This research has important implications for evolutionary biology and potentially beyond into areas that use assisted fertilization technologies, for example in livestock rearing or IVF in humans," added Dr. Immler.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Mechanism of Sperm Production Could Help Treat Infertility

Sperms are continually produced in men due to the presence of spermatogonial stem cells in the testes. Transplantation of these stem cells can help treat men who have infertility.

Low Sperm Count in Men with Prolonged Infertility

Prolonged infertility in men was associated with low sperm count and other parameters of impaired sperm.

Sperm Quality Drops When Exposed To Air Pollution, Says Study

Exposure to minute effects of air pollution has been found to be associated with abnormal shape, size and number of sperm, ultimately reducing sperm quality.

Boxers or Briefs? Loose-fitting Underwear May Improve Sperm Production

Does your style of underwear matter? Yes, it does. Your underwear choices may impact fertility. A new study reveals that a loose-fitting underwear can improve sperm production.

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female''s vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.

Genetics of Male Infertility

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is ejaculation that occurs before either of the partners is ready for it.

More News on:

Genetics of Male Infertility Artificial Insemination Varicocele Premature Ejaculation Sex Numbers Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali 

What's New on Medindia

Foul Smelling Stool

Best Food Gifts and Heartwarming Recipes for Your Valentine

Skincare Tips to Look Gorgeous on Valentine's Day
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive