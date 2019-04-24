medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Office-goers Who Sit a Lot Need to Exercise for Just 20 Minutes: Study

by Iswarya on  April 24, 2019 at 11:24 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Office workers who spend most of their day sitting can counteract their sedentary lifestyle by exercising just 20 minutes per day, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Office-goers Who Sit a Lot Need to Exercise for Just 20 Minutes: Study
Office-goers Who Sit a Lot Need to Exercise for Just 20 Minutes: Study

The University of Sydney-led collaboration with the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences, Norwegian Institute of Public Health and the UK's Loughborough University examined the health consequences associated with sitting, reports Xinhua news agency.

By statistically modeling physical activity and sitting against the death records of nearly 150,000 study participants aged 45 years and over, the study found "physical activity is particularly important for people who sit a lot."

"Reducing sitting would be a good start but is not enough," lead author Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis, from the University of Sydney's School of Public Health said.

"In our study, sitting time was associated consistently with both overall premature mortality and cardiovascular disease mortality in the least physically active groups - those doing under 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity per week.

"But one hour of physical activity per day is not necessary. Meeting the Australian public health recommendation of 150 to 300 minutes per week equivalent to around 20-40 minutes per day on average appeared to eliminate sitting risks," Stamatakis added.

With many public health professionals growing increasingly concerned about the health risks associated with sitting, Stamatakis hopes the findings of the study will act as a wake-up call to office workers leading sedentary lifestyles who don't get enough exercise.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Walk With a Dog to De-stress! Auckland Shelters to Offer Free 'Walkies' for Office Workers

Workplace stress contributes to obesity, blood pressure and depression. Therefore people in Auckland are encouraged to walk with a dog during lunch breaks.

Webcam Tool to Improve Office Worker Posture Developed by BGU Researchers

A new training method using a desktop webcam to improve ergonomic posture and reduce the risk of musculoskeletal disorders (MSD) among office workers using computers has been developed

Office Staff Should Exercise an Hour a Day to Cut Death Risk

Sitting for longer periods in front of the computer and lack of physical activity increases the risk of cancer and heart diseases.

2 Min Brisk Walk Can Help Lower Office Workers' Blood Lipids

Increased sitting at work increases the risk of a cardiovascular disease, diabetes and death. Hence, two minutes of brisk walking every half an hour is required.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Exercises to Grow Taller

An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Tips to Live Longer Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Fitness Through Density Training Program Exercises to Grow Taller 

What's New on Medindia

Parry-Romberg Syndrome

World Meningitis Day: ''Life After Meningitis''

Gene Therapy More Safe and Effective for Curing Beta-thalassemia
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive