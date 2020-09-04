by Iswarya on  April 9, 2020 at 11:16 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Off-the-shelf Artificial Cardiac Patch can Repair Heart Attack Injury in Rats, Pigs
Novel artificial cardiac patches may be a promising future option for delivering cell therapy directly to the site of heart attack injury, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

In a rat model of heart attack, the freezable, cell-free patch improved recovery. The researchers also found similar effects in a pilot study involving a pig model of a heart attack.

Cardiac patches are being studied as a promising future option for delivering cell therapy directly to the site of heart attack injury. However, current cardiac patches are fragile, costly, time-consuming to prepare and, since they use live cellular material, increase risks of tumor formation and arrhythmia.


"We have developed an artificial cardiac patch that can potentially solve the problems associated with using live cells, yet still deliver effective cell therapy to the site of injury," says Ke Cheng, Randall B. Terry, Jr. Distinguished Professor in Regenerative Medicine at NC State's College of Veterinary Medicine and professor in the NC State/UNC Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering.

Cheng and colleagues from NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill built the patch by first creating a scaffolding matrix from decellularized pig cardiac tissue. Synthetic cardiac stromal cells - made of a biodegradable polymer containing cardiac stromal cell-derived repair factors - were embedded in the matrix. The resulting patch contained all of the therapeutics secreted by the cells, without live cells that could trigger a patient's immune response.

In a rat model of heart attack, treatment with the artificial cardiac patch resulted in ~50% improvement of cardiac function over a three-week period compared to non-treatment, as well as a ~30% reduction in scarring at the injury site.

The researchers also conducted a seven-day pilot study of a heart attack in a pig model, and saw ~30% reduction in scarring in some regions of the pig hearts, as well as stabilized heart function, compared to non-treatment.

Additional experiments demonstrated that artificial patches that had been frozen were equally potent to freshly created patches.

"The patch can be frozen and safely stored for at least 30 days, and since there are no live cells involved, it will not trigger a patient's immune system to reject it," Cheng says. "It is the first step toward a truly off-the-shelf solution to cardiac patch therapy."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary ...
READ MORE
Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks
Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.
READ MORE
Artificial Intelligence Helps Predict Heart Attack and Stroke
Artificial intelligence (AI) can measure blood flow instantly and accurately. AI can help predict the chances of death, heart attack and stroke. Also, can be used by doctors to help recommend treatments which could improve a patient's blood flow.
READ MORE
Athletes Foot
Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.
READ MORE
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.
READ MORE
Chest Pain
Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!
READ MORE
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Chest PainAthletes FootPalpitations And ArrhythmiasCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCoronary Artery Bypass GraftingStress and the Gender DivideHeart Attack FactsHeart