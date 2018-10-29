medindia
Odisha’s Chief Minister Extends Health Scheme For Odia People Outside the State

by Rishika Gupta on  October 29, 2018 at 12:17 AM Indian Health News
Odia people outside the state will now be covered by Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) health scheme explains Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The Odisha government on Saturday extended the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) health scheme for Odias outside the state.
Odisha’s Chief Minister Extends Health Scheme For Odia People Outside the State

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Odias outside the state could avail the benefits of the BSKY and people from the state can also avail the benefit of the scheme outside the state.

"I'm happy that more than one crore cases have been covered in the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in the past two months," said the Chief Minister.

The health scheme was launched on August 15 in the state.

All state and central government hospitals outside the state are deemed to be impanelled under BSKY, and the treatment cost would be sent to the beneficiary's bank account, said Health Minister Pratap Jena.

"Also the private hospitals in areas outside Odisha where our people reside will also be included for the benefit. In case of referral to a hospital outside the state, a conveyance charge of Rs 2,000 per patient will be transferred to the beneficiary's bank account," said Jena.

All premier healthcare institutions across the country including Tata Memorial Hospital Mumbai, CMC Vellore, Narayan Hrudalaya have been covered under the scheme.

The Minister said the annual income limit of cancer, heart and kidney ailments has also been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

"In our scheme, we are covering about 4,036 kinds of diseases for treatment while the Ayushman Bharat Yojana covers only 1,343 kinds of diseases. Also, we have today enhanced the treatment cost in comparison to the previous provision," the Minister said.

Source: IANS

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

